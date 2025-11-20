Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: knull, Shadows Of Tomorrow

Marvel Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits and Solicitations this time, including two new Daredevil #1s, one with Jeff The Land Shark and one with out, Spider-Man/Venom's spiralling into death, Punisher, Godzilla teaming up with Knull, and Moon Knight asking if the fourth time is the charm…

DAREDEVIL #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARiANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG ALSO AVAILABLE – EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS DAREDEVIL #1

WITH EITHER (1) COVER LISTED ABOVE, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

DAN PANOSIAN, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES,

OR (1) OF SEVERAL RARE, BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …RETAILERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING PRICING.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS • MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A CAPTAIN'S CRUSADE!

Red Hulk's fear of a second Doctor Doom rising from the ashes of Latveria spurs him into taking drastic action, just as Captain America discovers there are those within the war-torn country who see a path to a brighter future. Can Captain America bring their dream within reach, or are there too many forces stacked against him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER #1

Benjamin Percy (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY David Marquez

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CRIME'S WORST NIGHTMARE IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES!

As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle's memory is damaged and he's hunting for answers and criminals alike! He'll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty JIGSAW returns…with THE PUNISHER dead in his sights!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

JOE KELLY, AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A)

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

VENOM VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

CARNAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • CARNAGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SPIDER-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST YOUR FRIENDS. THEN YOUR FAMILY. THEN YOU.

• The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here and continues through April!

• A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between.

• But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned, and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #1 (of 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

• Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and dynamic artist Luca Maresca kick off a game-changing new saga!

• When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR…which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE!

• Don't miss the first chapter of the biggest Wolverine story in years, one that will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Javier Garrón & Ig Guara (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley • Foil Variant Cover by David Marquez

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

COSMIC VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE KING OF THE MONSTERS MEETS THE KING IN BLACK!

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES UNLEASH THE GALAXY'S DEADLIEST THREAT AS GODZILLA RAMPAGES ACROSS THE COSMOS!

The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare Earth by exiling GODZILLA into space…but in doing so may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! As KNULL, the god of the symbiotes, fans the flames of Godzilla's anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the KING OF THE MONSTERS and the KING IN BLACK at the helm! Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos? One thing's for sure, from the GALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA, SH'IAR EMPIRE, KREE-SKRULL space and beyond, no planet will be safe as Godzilla destroys the MARVEL GALAXY!

32 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

IT'S JEFF MEETS DAREDEVIL #1

Kelly Thompson (W) • Gurihiru (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DANIELE DI NICUOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ADVENTURES OF JEFF THE LAND SHARK CONTINUE WITH DAREDEVIL!

In this special new story from star Jeff team Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, Jeff the Land Shark learns the meaning of courage from THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR! Plus, the latest season of IT'S JEFF appears in print for the very first time so you can enjoy all the adorableness and chaos the way Daredevil himself would – without a phone screen!!! Don't miss what happens when Jeff wins the lottery, goes to the groomer, and best of all…TAKES ON THE HULK!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES …$5.99

Jed MacKay (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • COVER BY E.M. GIST

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY BALDEMAR RIVAS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOON KNIGHT: MISSING!

Marc Spector has been many things – an Avenger, a Fist of Khonshu, a Karnak Cowboy and now…KIDNAPPED?! But by whom? And why?! Don't they have any idea they've trapped MOON KNIGHT?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MUREWA AYODELE, EVAN NARCISSE, CODY ZIGLAR & MORE! (W)

GEORGES JEANTY, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, EDER MESSIAS & MORE! (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY BOB BROWN

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CELEBRATING SIX DECADES OF THE KING OF WAKANDA!

This landmark over-sized issue features brand-new, thrilling stories from a lineup of fan-favorite writers and artists who have defined T'Challa's legacy. Don't miss this must-have tribute to T'Challa, Wakanda and 60 years of the world's greatest protector!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

IRON MAN #2

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VILLAIN VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE • VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

FRIENDS, LOVERS OR NOTHING!

• IRON MAN is on the hunt for the missing captives as MADAME MASQUE continues to twist the knife in Tony's back!

• Could Tony really be at fault for what's happening?

• The past collides with the present as JOSHUA WILLIAMSON & CARMEN CARNERO continue to pave the future for IRON MAN!

• Plus: STEVE ROGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA, throws his mighty shield! But is it WITH Iron Man or AGAINST?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #21

DENIZ CAMP (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LUKE CAGE AND THE NEW AVENGERS!

The New Avengers, led by Luke Cage, take on the Maker's Council! Prisoners turned super-powered heroes thanks to the heroic catalysts reclaimed from the Maker…in an all-out brawl across the globe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINAL ISSUE! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

It's time to say goodbye to Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men! But what does the future hold for our favorite misfit mutants? How will they survive the world war that has broken out? AND WHAT HAPPENED TO ARMOR?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #14

CHRIS CONDON (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN ULTIMATE ENDGAME TIE-IN!

The search for the missing mutants takes a terrifying turn when Wolverine and Jean Grey discover that the captives may be trapped in Magik's Limbo realm! Their mission to find Illyana leads them straight into a brutal battle with the Eurasian Republic's forces, including the devastating, all-new Ultimate Lady Deathstrike!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR!

Inside the Maker's City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don't miss the ultimate super-hero event of the century!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CYCLOPS #1 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY Hicham Habchi

CYCLOPS UNLEASHED!

Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? Writer Alex Paknadel and artist Rogê Antônio bring you a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A) • Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE • Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS.

LAURA KINNEY was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When LAURA and GABBY encounter someone who seems to be their LONG-LOST FRIEND, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23!

Featuring a host of new heroes and villains, Generation X-23 have a surprise in store for the WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #1 (OF 5)

Murewa Ayodele (W) • Federica Mancin (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE WAR ABOVE ALL…

…the most dangerous war in existence – thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos brace for annihilation, STORM, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to EARTH. The Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more…in a daring new chapter of her life.

In this new beginning, STORM shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral…for in this new era of ORORO MUNROE, brought to you by Murewa Ayodele (I AM IRON MAN, STORM, ROGUE STORM) and Federica Mancin (EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), MISTRESS DEATH is never far behind.

With DEATH stalking the shadows, expect bloodshed, brutality, barbarism and bold emotions in the brand-new STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Ashley Allen (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY JACOPO CAMAGNI

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE!

Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team of MAGIK, Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta, reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism and family drama!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #2

Tim Seeley (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY JACEN BURROWS • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELL TO PAY…

• HELLVERINE must face demonic temptation…and it's all part of CABLE'S secret agenda!

• PLUS: Meet the HIDDEN AGENT who's been STALKING X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Erica Schultz (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FRRARI

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

• Rogue and Mystique have always had a complicated relationship, and it's not getting any easier.

• Rather than tell the whole truth, Mystique channels Destiny and gives Rogue a vague summary of what happened that night at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. all those years ago.

• Rogue thought her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants days were behind her, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

• With the cryptic visions of her past plaguing her present, Rogue finds an inhospitable group of mutant haters on her road to the truth.

• Mystique continues to hold back crucial information as Rogue feels herself driven mad by visions of Sabretooth and the Constrictor on a mission long forgotten.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Benjamin Percy (W) • Geoff Shaw (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY.

DEADPOOL is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher and the humor is darker than ever before. But WADE WILSON isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done… The new ongoing series begins!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #23

Gail Simone (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DOMENICO CAVA

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• A forgotten vow from one of the team comes back to haunt them all in the most SHOCKING way imaginable, as ghastly guest stars from Marvel's past threaten to take one of our most beloved mutants into their number forever!

• Can the Uncanny X-Men stop their friend from being taken to WHERE MONSTERS DWELL?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Gail Simone (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FROM A KISS TO A CURSE!

• The Uncanny X-Men are the only force standing in front of a murderers' row of monsters, killers and creatures, and Jubilee may fall off the vampire wagon, just for a start!

• It's MONSTERS vs. MUTANTS and they're BOTH out for blood!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Saladin Ahmed (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

ALPHA FLIGHT VS. WOLVERINE!

It's DEPARTMENT H's premier strike team versus their most famous alum as WOLVERINE throws down with ALPHA FLIGHT! And if Logan can't reason with them, mutant lives are at stake.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Saladin Ahmed (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SECRET WEAPONS!

ALPHA FLIGHT and DEPARTMENT H unleash a lethal weapon against LOGAN. Have they found a way to kill the unkillable mutant?

Plus: SILVER SABLE – against the ropes and fighting for her life!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY DANIEL (A/C)

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Against all odds, Cyclops returns from the Age of Revelation, and with a dire warning for all X-Men everywhere. But there's trouble on more than one front – who is the mutant newly put in charge of O*N*E, and what danger does that spell for the X-Men?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #3

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY BALDEMAR RIVAS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

A CRISIS IN HEVEN!

Vyrbodin and Rhialla are in the wind, and Heven teeters on the brink of collapse after a devastating blow. Now Strange and Angela must defend Alfheim as a new threat rises…but can they find Vyrbodin as the final pieces of his twisted plan begin to take shape?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WYATT KENNEDY (W) • ANDY PEREIRA (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IN THE BATTLE FOR MAGIC AND BILLY'S SOUL, WHO WILL WIN? NATURE OR NURTURE?

• Wiccan's journey on the Witches' Road begins to have ripple effects as the Avengers become aware of magical mischief spreading across the globe!

• Plus, evil reveals her face…and it's NOT Agatha Harkness!

• P.S. The Weather Goddess herself, Storm, might have some thoughts about tampering with elementals…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SORCERER SUPREME #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • Variant Cover by Marguerite Sauvage

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

WANDA MAXIMOFF: SORCERERESS SUPREME!

• Wanda Maximoff has been many things, a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. But in the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, Wanda has claimed a new title: Sorcerer Supreme of Earth.

• The Vishanti, unwilling to validate Wanda's claim, have anointed their own Sorcerer Supreme: Agatha Harkness. After a fiery battle with her former mentor, Wanda wakes up in Limbo where nothing is as it seems. But if she's going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler…MADDIE PRYOR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #1 (of 5)

Yifan Jiang (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Variant Cover by Adam Kubert • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SEVEN HEAVENLY CITIES ARE FALLING!

As demonic forces march their conquering army across the SEVEN HEAVENLY CITIES the only one who can stand in their way and restore order is IRON FIST! However, as more cities fall and the demonic forces swell, he'll need to rely on some unlikely allies to face the incoming onslaught. But will the combined forces of ELEKTRA, WHITE TIGER, WHITE FOX & PEI, be enough to stem the tide…or is LIN LIE destined to watch as the legacy of the Iron Fist goes up in flames? Writer Yifan Jiang and artist Paco Medina send Marvel's greatest martial artists into their most intense journey yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BENJAMIN PERCY, MIRKA ANDOLFO & FRANK TIERI (W)

MIRKA ANDOLFO, ROBERT GILL & RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by Martín Cóccolo

Variant Cover by STEPHEN MOONEY • Variant Cover by TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE!

• Blood- and whiskey-soaked tales from the lost episodes across LOGAN's life!

• In the wake of the first World War, Logan finds himself hip deep in trouble with a bootlegging operation – and maybe a taste for the good stuff – in a revelatory tale by Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill.

• Logan's days as a secret government operative reveal a startling truth about the Marvel Universe – and an untold mission with Carol Danvers! – by Wolverine stalwart Frank Tieri and Raffaele Ienco.

• PLUS: Superstar Mirka Andolfo takes Logan on a job that changes his destiny as man and a mutant!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #2 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

VERSUS ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ELEKTRA MUST DIE!

• The Hand has given Psylocke a brutal order: kill Elektra!

• Will Psylocke be able to resist the Hand's control?

• And even if she can, how will she evade Elektra's wrath?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KNULL #2 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLLISION COURSE!

Free from his cage and on the run, Knull seeks out a mysterious golden prize from his own past to assist him in his quest to reclaim his crown as King in Black. Meanwhile, Hela continues to watch from magical shadows, secretly manipulating all the players on the board to play a wicked game of her choosing. Past and present collide on a cosmic scale on multiple fronts…with deadly ramifications for the future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #2 (OF 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

CARLOS MAGNO, ROBERT GILL, GEORGES JEANTY & JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DUNGEON CRAWLERS! As warring global factions struggle for control of Latveria, an attack by Red Hulk traps them all together in Doom's most secret, most forbidden dungeons. Desperately searching for a path to the surface, they discover horrors Doom never intended to be found: The Eye of Khonshu. The Skull-Shaped Herb. The Hammer of Treachery. And a mutant creature so dangerous, even Charles Xavier knew it could never be set free. These forbidden discoveries breed horrors that poison alliances, pollute bodies and souls and threaten to release powers that even DOOM knew must always be hidden.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

PEACH MOMOKO, NATACHA BUSTOS & ESAD RIBIC (W/A)

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC • VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

INTO THE DEPTHS! PEACH MOMOKO continues the epic creator-driven masterpiece of SAI traversing new worlds in search of the magical stones! MARVEL superstars ESAD RIBIC & NATACHA BUSTOS bring their own unique flavors to the world of SAI! You won't want to miss the masterful art of comics envisioned by some of the industries most skilled creators! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 (LGY#987)

JOE KELLY (W) • John Romita Jr. (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

DAWN OF THE GOBLIN SLAYERS PART TWO!

• The sins of Norman Osborn come back to haunt him and everyone he cares about!

• Norman and the other Spiders THROW DOWN against Hobgoblin and his Goblin Slayer army!

• And one of the Spiders makes the ultimate sacrifice!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JOE KELLY (W) • NICK BRADSHAW (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

• The era of space/earth Spider-Men comes to an end and everyone is left to pick up the pieces.

• We are about to enter DEATH SPIRAL so Spidey better take a deep, deep breath.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: NOIR #5 (OF 5)

ERIK LARSEN (W)

ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

THE DARK MIRROR IS SHATTERED!

• Peter Parker declared he would be Spider-Man no more!

• But then who is running around in his suit, doling out lethal justice?!

• It's all connected as Erik Larsen and Andrea Broccardo tie up their epic shadow-soaked saga!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

Paolo Villanelli (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

UNFRIENDLY COMPETITION?

Gwen's new band competes in a Battle of the Bands! But things get more dangerous than they bargained for when someone unexpected takes the stage by storm. Will Gwen and her band survive?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #254

Al Ewing (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WAR IN THE STREETS!

Mary Jane Watson is piloting the Venom Symbiote, five hundred pounds of wisecracking alien goo monster. Whitney Frost is piloting the Madame Masque Battlesuit, two tons of A.I.M.-constructed, missile-loaded murder machine. How many beloved New York landmarks will perish in the wake of their fury? Let's count! One… two…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #10

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

Gerardo Sandoval (A)

COVER BY Kaare Andrews

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

TEARFUL REUNION AND DEADLY GOODBYE!

At long last, LOGAN reunites with MARIKO. But can they reconcile over an impossible situation? And will ARACHNIX allow them this moment, or wreak death and destruction that even SPIDER-MAN can't stop?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W)

PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO DELLA FONTE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL EXISTENCE TREMBLES,

THE SPIDER STANDS ALONE!

• Spidey is in WAY over his head in this evergreen classic set during Spidey's college years!

• Reality itself is Spidey's neighborhood and the neighborhood is in big trouble as other-dimensional forces threaten to tear it apart.

•Can Spider-Man somehow save the day and will it be in time to keep his life together?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #8

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO • BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

INVINCIBLE WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • INVINCIBLE WOMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN, PART THREE!

• It's back before everything changed, and I'm still in grad school – just a kid, really. My name is Susan Storm, and I've just become the Invisible Girl.

• Our first encounter was with the Mole Man – he was the first time we found it necessary to use our powers, to truly become the Fantastic Four. Reed prayed it would be the last.

• But his prayers weren't the kind that got answered.

• What happened next wasn't what I thought would happen – it wasn't what any of us thought would happen. I want you to know that I tried. I really did. I didn't mean for things to end up the way they turned out. But there are some mistakes you can't take back. And there are some wounds that don't kill you, even though they should…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

BLACK CAT MEETS THE ALL-NEW VENOM…MARY JANE WATSON!

• The uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted!

• Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past.

• All in a night's work.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #35

JED MACKAY (W) • SERGIO DAVILA (A)

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (ISSUES #34-36 ARE CONNECTING COVERS)

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

A NEW UNIVERSE?!

• The Avengers and Twilight Court must face the destruction of the universe!

• But will their combined might be enough to save it?

• Or will this be the end of the Marvel Universe as they know it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Ryan North (W) • Vincenzo Carratù (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK BOUTIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHERE NO HULK HAS SMASHED BEFORE!

It's the fight you never knew you needed. HULK VS THE SUPERMASSIVE BLACK HOLE AT THE CENTER OF OUR GALAXY! Will the uncaring force of physics be enough to end Hulk's rampage at last or will the Jade Giant conquer the cosmos itself?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

INFERNAL HULK #4

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Nic Klein (A/C)

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

INTO THE HULKSCAPE

As the Infernal Hulk's Age of Monsters rages across the globe, the INCREDIBLE Hulk is effectively dead, his consciousness locked away in the brutal depths of the Hulkscape. But Hulk discovers he's not alone… his previous alters are locked in with him, as well as the countless victims and vessels of ELDEST. Could one of the Hulks possess the key to taking back their stolen body? And could they have a way to communicate with their long-lost companion CHARLIE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

PLANET SHE-HULK #4

Stephanie Phillips (W)

Aaron Kuder (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

YOU DON'T KNOW JACK!

How can this be?!? When last we saw Jack of Hearts, he and She-Hulk were lovers! Why, now, do we find them on a distant planet locked in battle to the death?!? The planet Sakaar really can change a person… Join She-Hulk as she tries to beat back her own past to keep the present of the planet safe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A)

Cover by ALESSANDRO Cappuccio

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Being NOVA PRIME ain't easy– between doing good and doing what needs to be done to keep the Worldmind running (which sometimes includes doing good), RICH RIDER barely has time to sleep. But when his ship gets stolen by dishonorably discharged ex-Nova Corps member and intergalactic criminal mastermind EDEN RIXLO, Rich is at risk of not even having a place to lay his head…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #3 (OF 4)

Victor LaValle (W) • Stefano Nesi (A) • Cover by CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY ACO

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

T'Challa faces down a planet of villains. For each he defeats, another takes its place..and the power behind them all still awaits its chance to beat the King! His only hope is to finally reunite with his sister, Shuri and the orphaned boy, Femi. And only by working together will all three have any chance of surviving…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

JEPH LOEB (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE KISS THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING!

The shocking conclusion to X-Men of Apocalypse brings Gambit into the arms of Carol Danvers, aka MS. MARVEL!? What about ROGUE!? The issue you cannot miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CIVIL WAR #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY SEAN IZAAKSE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL TURNER

The Facsimile re-presentation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years reaches its shocking climax! The Superhuman Registration Act has split the world's heroes down the middle, with the law-abiding Iron Man leading one side and the renegade Captain America the figurehead for civil liberties! Allegiances have formed, changed, even shattered – but now, at last, the resistance movement has made its final stand, launching an attack on the pro-registration faction's holding facility in the Negative Zone. But Tony Stark and his forces are lying in ambush, and the final battle begins that will define the future for all costumed vigilantes! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #7.

Marvel will be reprinting the original seven issues of Civil War!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Written by FRANK MILLER

Penciled by FRANK MILLER

Cover by FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A rivalry for the ages is born as the Man Without Fear meets the vigilante without remorse! Daredevil and the Punisher each have their own views on justice, and their clash of ideologies has seen them lock horns many times over the years – but it all began here! When a young girl dies, Daredevil and the Punisher both hunt down the drug dealer responsible for her death. Matt Murdock is determined to make the perpetrator pay for his crimes in accordance with the law, but Frank Castle has other ideas. Can the Punisher persuade Daredevil to join him in his endless war – or will they come to blows? With the legendary Frank Miller illustrating, you'd better hope it's the latter! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting DAREDEVIL (1964) #183.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Written by STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by MIKE ZECK • Cover by MIKE ZECK

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

After years making life complicated for Spider-Man, Daredevil and more, the Marvel Universe's deadliest vigilante fires his way into his own series – beginning behind bars! Now the criminals have nowhere to run! His true identity revealed for the first time, the Punisher is locked away with New York's most violent offenders – a fox trapped in the proverbial henhouse. But his rise to the top of the prison food chain is disrupted by Jigsaw, the man responsible for the Punisher's incarceration in the first place! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting PUNISHER (1986) #1.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

1776 #4 (OF 5)

J. Michael Straczynski (W)

Ron Lim & Sean Damien Hill (A)

COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INDEPENDENCE FALL!

With a time-bending sorceress on their side, the English Loyalists of the American Revolution stand poised to mount a counter-offensive and destroy the American rebellion before it's truly even begun! But the redcoats aren't the only faction with help from another time – as the heroes of the Marvel Universe are the last hope not only for the American dream, but perhaps for existence itself!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

COVER BY SKAN

COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER

BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY GABIELE DELL'OTTO

THE DEVIL'S WORK IS NEVER DONE!

Surrounded on all sides by criminals and killers, DAREDEVIL is in over his head, as he's the only thing standing between THE PUNISHER and four deadly crime families!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HELL'S KITCHEN VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL COSMIC INVASION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE HAVOK OF EDWARD HYDE!

• Sigurd Jarlson is alive and on the run…but he has a weakness his enemies can exploit.

• He has his neighbors, his friends – and maybe more than friends. And the man called Mr. Hyde knows it.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is on a rescue mission…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NEW AVENGERS #9

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TON LIMA (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY Chris Campana

THE KILLUMINATI'S FINAL STRIKE!

The Killuminati are stronger than ever and have their sights set on a secret weapon within Stark tower in Osaka. Iron Man calls on THE NEW AVENGERS to stop them as a shocking revelation from Black Widow leaves the team reeling…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A)

Cover by Kendrick "KUNKKA" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

THE EPIC FINALE!

Through SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE, Johnny Blaze has been tested and tortured as never before! Torn apart literally, metaphorically and otherwise, the GHOST RIDER may not make it out of this titanic tale alive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE END 2099 #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY Francesco Manna

ATTACK OF THE KNULLIFIED!

• THE HEROES OF 2099 are on the run from the ABYSSAL WARRIORS, enemies pulled from across reality and infected by KNULL with SYMBIOTE seeds!

• In a war of magic and telekinesis will HOUSE OF M SCARLET WITCH defeat post-DARK PHOENIX JEAN GREY?!

• As the stakes rise, all hope rests on the SPIDER-MEN of 2099 and 3099…not to mention, MEPHISTO and his former herald…SILVER SURFER 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN #1

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

• Together, they've crossed dimensions, unfurled conspiracies, tangled with giant Kaiju, and saved civilizations. But now, Ultraman and his team are given an unexpected glimpse at the path ahead – and that path leads unavoidably to the loss of our world's greatest hero!

• What cosmic threat will be Ultraman's undoing? Will the United Science Patrol be redeemed? And will Earth finally be lost to the sinister machinations that have been plaguing it for decades? It's time to find out!

•What started with the RISE OF ULTRAMAN has all been leading to this – at long last, witness the end of the saga: THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

In the near future, Earth's fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial arts tournament organized by a shadowy organization. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: an alien PREDATOR! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize, but for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter?! Choose your fighter, place your bets and brace yourselves for a bloody tournament unlike any other!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

JOSH TRUJILLO (W) • ANDREA Di VITO (A) • Cover by TBA

MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

WORLDS COLLIDE!

Marvel's First Family find themselves stranded on the Planet of the Apes! Witness history as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the very first time with Cornelius, Zira, Ursus – and of course Dr. Zaius! But they won't be going alone! Familiar foes from the Marvel Universe have set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won't soon forget!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Now that OPERATION: RED KING has been revealed and HYDRA'S plan for the XENOMORPHS has taken shape, will CAPTAIN AMERICA be able to stop the RED SKULL and his ALIEN army…or will the ALLIES lose the war, forever changing history as we know it? Find out in the shocking, chest bursting finale to the crossover of the millennium!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: JAR JAR #1

AHMED BEST & MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • KIERAN MCKEOWN & LAURA BRAGA (A)

COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

JAR JAR RETURNS – CO-WRITTEN BY JAR JAR HIMSELF, AHMED BEST!

• JAR JAR faces the consequences of giving emergency powers to CHANCELLOR PALPATINE.

• What pivotal role does Jar Jar play in the formation of the REBEL ALLIANCE?

• Guest-starring fan-favorite JEDI KNIGHT KELLERAN BEQ!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #10

ALEX SEGURA (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

THE FINAL CONFRONTATION!

• As the fate of the FENRIL SECTOR – and THE GALAXY! – hangs in the balance, LUKE SKYWALKER, HAN SOLO, RYNN ZENAT and the NAGAI must face off REYNA OSKURE and her twisted followers!

• Will Oskure's deadly powers destroy one of the heroes forever?

• THE NEW REPUBLIC forces stand on the brink of war – will the brief peace be lost forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game –

MARVEL RIVALS: TIMESTREAM ADVENTURE

Written by PAUL ALLOR & MARTY FORBECK

Penciled by IG GUARA

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

The future of the Marvel Universe is here!

Get caught up within the Timestream Entanglement as the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game joins forces with the hottest video game around, Marvel Rivals! Join Psylocke, Mantis, Jeff the Land Shark and many other characters as they escape from the Collector's Museum. This adventure features a new 10-page comic and an RPG adventure that serves as a prologue to Marvel Rivals.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96868-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Peter Parker comes face-to-face with Miles Morales in a history-making, Spider-Verse-spanning epic!

It's the first-ever union of the Marvel and Ultimate Universes! But can the wall-crawlers of two worlds defeat Mysterio, the Master of Illusions? What will happen when Miles encounters an older, wiser version of his inspiration, Peter Parker? Or when Peter meets different versions of Aunt May and Gwen Stacy? Then, following the events of SECRET WARS, Miles has a new home in the Marvel Universe – but where is the version of Miles Morales who was in the MU to begin with?! As the mystery deepens, our heroes find themselves targeted by the Taskmaster! Both of Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli's amazing, ultimate Spidey sagas are collected in one book! Collecting SPIDER-MEN (2012) #1-5 and SPIDER-MEN II (2017) #1-5.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96556-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, ROY THOMAS, D.G. CHICHESTER, MARGARET CLARK, HOWARD MACKIE & MORE

Penciled by RICHARD LEVINS, LARRY ALEXANDER, KLAUS JANSON, LEE WEEKS, M.C. WYMAN & MORE

Covers by RON LIM & RIK LEVINS

The howling-mad Cap-Wolf and more of the Sentinel of Liberty's most action-packed adventures!

Captain America faces a threat like never before when Superia raises an army of female super villains – but even with the roguish gun-for-hire Paladin's help, can Cap thwart Superia's stratagem? Next, Cap comes face-to-face with his German counterpart, Hauptmann Deutschland. Both men are after the Red Skull – until they discover he's been killed by Scourge! Or has he?! While Operation: Galactic Storm rages, Steve Rogers must face a gauntlet of his most formidable foes! Then prepare for one of the wildest stories ever as Steve finds himself transformed into Cap-Wolf! Other furry heroes soon join the fun – including Man-Wolf, Werewolf by Night, Wolfsbane…and Wolverine! Plus: Steve joins Frank Castle in a brutal battle for blood and glory – and Ghost Rider in a terrifying showdown with the Scarecrow! Meanwhile, the U.S.Agent hunts Scourge! But why is Steve wearing his deadly foe Crossbones' costume?! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #387-418 and ANNUAL (1971) #11, PUNISHER/CAPTAIN AMERICA: BLOOD & GLORY (1992) #1-3, GHOST RIDER/CAPTAIN AMERICA: FEAR (1992) and U.S.AGENT (1993) #1-4.

1184 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96881-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

1184 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96882-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN MARVEL: HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST OMNIBUS HC CARMEN CARNERO COVER

Written by KELLY THOMPSON, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, GERRY DUGGAN, ANN NOCENTI, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA,

ALYSSA WONG & MORE

Penciled by DAVID LÓPEZ, JACOPO CAMAGNI, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, SERGIO DÁVILA, JULIUS OHTA, JUAN FRIGERI, ÁLVARO LÓPEZ, ANDREA DI VITO, JAVIER PIÑA, CARLOS GÓMEZ, STEFANO CASELLI, PAOLO VILLANELLI,

ELEONORA CARLINI, JAN BAZALDUA, RUAIRI COLEMAN & MORE

Covers by CARMEN CARNERO & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Kelly Thompson's acclaimed CAPTAIN MARVEL run ends – and a new era begins for Carol Danvers!

Haunted by recent failure, Captain Marvel sets out to correct her greatest weakness – and master the mystic arts! Meanwhile, the path of true romance is a bumpy one for Carol Danvers and James Rhodes – but when a distress call comes in from her half-sister, Lauri-Ell, they share an eventful a trip to outer space! And as a dark, twisted version of Captain Marvel terrorizes the galaxy, Carol faces a fight to save her legacy – along with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and her fellow Marvels! But who is the new cosmic entity called Binary? And what does Agatha Harkness want with Carol? A nightmare mission to the stars reunites Captain Marvel with the X-Men – and pits them against the relentless Brood! Soon, Carol has a fresh look and a shocking new status quo – unwittingly entangled with cat burglar Yuna Yang by the legendary Nega-Bands! But while Captain Marvel may be a cosmic heavy hitter, she has never faced a threat like the entity known as the Undone and her herald, the Omen! Even when Carol's connection with Yuna is shattered, the Undone will keep on coming – and Captain Marvel has reached a point of no return! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #27-50 and ANNUAL (2022) #1, X-MEN (2021) #19-21, CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST (2023) #1-5, CAPTAIN MARVEL: ASSAULT ON EDEN (2023) and CAPTAIN MARVEL (2023) #1-10.

1072 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95578-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

1072 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95579-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE MESSIAH TRILOGY OMNIBUS HC

DAVID FINCH COVER

Written by ED BRUBAKER, MATT FRACTION, MIKE CAREY, CRAIG KYLE, CHRISTOPHER YOST, PETER DAVID,

DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI, ZEB WELLS & MORE

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI, BILLY TAN, TERRY DODSON, CHRIS BACHALO, HUMBERTO RAMOS, SCOT EATON,

LARRY STROMAN, JAMIE MCKELVIE, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MIKE CHOI, CLAYTON CRAIN, STUART IMMONEN, DAVID FINCH, IBRAIM ROBERSON, GREG LAND & MORE

Covers by DAVID FINCH & ADI GRANOV

For the first time in one volume, the epic trilogy starring mutant messiah Hope Summers!

With no more mutants being born, the future of Homo superior has never looked bleaker. At the seeming end of their evolutionary cycle, a miracle arrives – in the form of the first child born with the X-gene since the tragic events of M-Day! But this sudden source of hope spawns a bloody, violent and tragic conflict for control over the baby girl's fate. To safeguard this infant, Cable takes her into the future but soon finds himself trapped there – with the relentless Bishop in hot pursuit, intent on killing the child! When Cyclops sends the black-ops squad X-Force forward in time to help, the battle is on! But when Cable finally returns to the present, will the girl he has raised, Hope Summers, prove to be mutantkind's savior – or its damnation? Collecting X-MEN: MESSIAH COMPLEX (2007), UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #492-494 and #523-525, X-MEN (1991) #205-207, NEW X-MEN (2004) #44-46, X-FACTOR (2005) #25-27, X-MEN: MESSIAH COMPLEX – MUTANT FILES (2007), X-MEN: THE TIMES AND LIFE OF LUCAS BISHOP (2009) #1-3, CABLE (2008) #11-15, X-FORCE/CABLE: MESSIAH WAR (2009), X-FORCE (2008) #14-16 and #26-28, X-MEN: FUTURE HISTORY – THE MESSIAH WAR SOURCEBOOK (2009), SECOND COMING: PREPARE (2009), SECOND COMING (2010) #1-2, NEW MUTANTS (2009) #12-14 and X-MEN LEGACY (2008) #235-237.

1112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96673-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

1112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96672-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PUNISHER & FURY MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC

DAVE JOHNSON COVER

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by GORAN PARLOV & JACEN BURROWS

Covers by DAVE JOHNSON & JACEN BURROWS

Legendary PUNISHER scribe Garth Ennis reveals the secret, bloody history of Frank Castle and Nick Fury!

Before the Punisher was born in Vietnam, Frank Castle had already become a dark legend of the battlefield. Now learn the truth about Castle's first command – and his first kill. It's the answer to the question: What made the Punisher? Colonel Nick Fury certainly had an impact along the way. As an old man, Nick sits alone in a dank hotel room, coughing his confessions into a tape recorder, laying out a legacy of carnage stretching back to World War II – including his encounters with a young Marine sniper named Frank Castle. You won't believe the horrors Frank and Nick went through in Vietnam – and how they survived to tell the tale! Nick's constant lust for combat has blinded him to all other concerns, but the end is coming. The debt is long past due. And Fury's true legacy will soon be written in blood for all to see. Plus: a modern-day tale of the Punisher, rooted in seeds planted decades ago in Moscow and Afghanistan! Collecting PUNISHER: THE PLATOON (2017) #1-6, FURY MAX (2012) #1-13, GET FURY (2024) #1-6 and PUNISHER: SOVIET (2019) #1-6.

712 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96782-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

712 PGS./Explicit Content …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96783-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVE DORMAN CRIMSON EMPIRE COVER

Written by MIKE RICHARDSON, RANDY STRADLEY, JOHN WAGNER, JOHN OSTRANDER, KEVIN ANDERSON,

MICHAEL STACKPOLE, DARKO MACAN, DAVE LAND, JOHN WHITMAN, RYDER WINDHAM, JIM PASCOE,

W. HADEN BLACKMAN, TOM TAYLOR, MIKE HANSEN, NATHAN BUTLER, ANDREW ROBINSON, JIM ROYAL, PHILIP SIMON, CHRIS CERASI, JEREMY BARLOW & MORE

Penciled by PAUL GULACY, PHILIP CRAIG RUSSELL, JAVIER SALTARES, ISAAC BUCKMINSTER OWENS,

CHRISTOPHER IVY, RANDY EMBERLIN, CAM KENNEDY, DARIO CARRASCO JR., ROBERT TERANISHI, DUSTY ABELL,

LUCAS MARANGON, KRIS JUSTICE, WILL BLYBERG, JORDI ENSIGN, COLIN WILSON, DUB, NIKO HENRICHON, JAMES RAIZ, NURIA PERIS, RAMON BACHS, CHRIS BRUNNER, STEVE CRESPO, MARTIN EGELAND, ALEX MALEEV, JOHN NADEAU,

TOM RANEY, DAVE ROSS, PIERRE-ANDRE DERY & MORE

Covers by DAVE DORMAN

Concluding a legendary comic-book vision of the period that followed the original STAR WARS trilogy!

All the members of Emperor Palpatine's elite Royal Guard have been hunted down and killed except one: Kir Kanos, the Emperor's most loyal soldier. Fighting for his life, Kanos must find new allies – and a new identity as bounty hunter Kenix Kil! But Kanos' quest puts him in the crosshairs of both the remaining Empire forces and the leaders of the New Republic! Then, Boba Fett is alive! And the deadly assignments he takes on next will prove he's still the best of the best! Luke Skywalker establishes a new academy to train the next generation of Jedi Knights – but will he marry Mara Jade, once the Emperor's greatest assassin? The galaxy mourns the death of an iconic rebel hero – and 25 years after the events of A New Hope, Luke's New Jedi Order – which now includes Han Solo and Leia Organa Solo's children – must face the greatest threat since the Sith were defeated: the Yuuzhan Vong! Collecting STAR WARS: CRIMSON EMPIRE (1997) #0-6, STAR WARS: THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – KENIX KIL (1999), STAR WARS: CRIMSON EMPIRE II – COUNCIL OF BLOOD (1998) #1-6, STAR WARS: CRIMSON EMPIRE III – EMPIRE LOST (2011) #1-6, STAR WARS: JEDI ACADEMY – LEVIATHAN (1998) #1-4, STAR WARS: THE MIXED-UP DROID (1995), STAR WARS: UNION (1999) #1-4, STAR WARS: CHEWBACCA (2000) #1-4, STAR WARS: INVASION (2009) #0-5, STAR WARS: INVASION – RESCUES (2010) #1-6, STAR WARS: INVASION – REVELATIONS (2011) #1-5 and STAR WARS HANDBOOK (1998) #2 – and material from DARK HORSE EXTRA (1998) #21-24; DARK HORSE PRESENTS (2011) #1; and STAR WARS TALES (1999) #8, #11, #16-19 and #21.

1344 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96594-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

1344 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96595-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 7 HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL with ROGER STERN, MICHAEL FLEISHER, MIKE W. BARRY, BILL MANTLO, J.M. DeMATTEIS, MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT, STEVE SKEATES, TONY ISABELLA & BILL FLANAGAN

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & FRANK MILLER with JOHN BYRNE, JIM MOONEY, ALAN WEISS, LUKE McDONNELL, BOB McLEOD, WIN MORTIMER, ALAN KUPPERBERG, BOB HALL, MARK GRUENWALD, MARIE SEVERIN, KEITH POLLARD, GREG LaROCQUE, HERB TRIMPE, GIL KANE & RICH BUCKLER

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & FRANK MILLER

In an early phase of his legendary career, John Romita Jr. joins AMAZING SPIDER- MAN as ongoing artist!

This Omnibus collection covers the Amazing debut of one of the greatest artists in Spideydom! Spider-Man all-time art great John Romita Jr. makes takes the reins, plus John Byrne draws a Parker crackup on campus and Frank Miller puts Spidey in the path of Doctor Strange and Punisher in a pair of Annual-sized classics! Madame Web makes her first appearance, Sub- Mariner joins the fray against the Frightful Four and Spidey meets Moon Knight! Hydro-Man and Sandman make a diabolical pair of deadlies as they unite against our hero. Meanwhile, Peter Parker goes to jail?! That Parker luck is working big time! Plus: A pair of What If? tales and the Hulk and Spider-Man in a massive Marvel Treasury Edition extravangaza! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #206-223 and ANNUAL (1964) #14-15, MARVEL TREASURY EDITION (1974) #25 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #23-24 and #30.

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96824-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

680 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96825-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 2: LOGAN TPB

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Continuing the brutal story of the Winter Soldier, A.K.A. the Ultimate Wolverine!

The Opposition may have finally helped Logan reclaim his identity! But to what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don't miss Ultimate Magik revealing the shocking extent of her power! But as the Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants, the Winter Soldier's handler has a sinister plot to destroy them once and for all. But the deadly trio of power players won't just lie down: You can sure they have counterattack plans of their own. And a furious Wolverine is out for vengeance in a big, bad and bloody climactic assault on the Eurasian capital! Who will be left standing? Collecting ULTIMATE WOLVERINE (2025) #7-12.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96206-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WRITTEN BY DENIZ CAMP, TABOO & B.EARL

PENCILLED BY JUAN FRIGERI, VON RANDAL & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Year two of the Ultimate Universe, and the clock is ticking!

Time is of the essence! And no one knows that better than Iron Lad. With the Maker set to be released in six months, it's time to kick off new, more daring actions! Enter: Ultimates 3.0! But on the team's next mission, to destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds, a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters: Get ready to meet the Ultimate Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver! And when the Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk, they encounter a young boy who has started his own insurgency! But will Doom's dream of the Ultimate Fantastic Four finally be realized? Plus: Breakout character Hawkeye goes on a covert solo op that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe! Collecting ULTIMATES (2024) #13-18 and ULTIMATE HAWKEYE (2025) #1.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95819-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, PACO MEDINA & ScieTronc

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Icons collide, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance!

Look out, New York! A previously dormant Godzilla has been awoken and angrily begun carving a path of annihilation toward the Big Apple. Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to try to stop this cataclysmic rampage – but when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, the planet's defenders are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to bring down Godzilla…including joining forces with the world's most devious villains! Will even that be enough to stop Godzilla as he tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Or how about if the Venom symbiote latches on to the ultimate apex predator as its new host? Plus: How is the King of Monsters connected to the mysterious metal vibranium, and what does it mean for Wakanda? Collecting GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (2025) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96489-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE VOL. 2 – THE KILLING MUSE TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ & JUANAN RAMIREZ

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Eddie Brock has bitten off more than he can chew by bonding with the psychotic symbiote Carnage!

Eddie is losing his grip on Carnage's powers and bloodlust. Can he keep the symbiote's baser instincts at bay until they locate a suitable target? Or will innocent people begin to pay for Eddie's hubris? Meanwhile, back in Chicago, the lethal pair go from hunters to hunted as the serial killer Muse closes in on who destroyed his studio. With Carnage's health and willpower slipping, will Eddie be able to hold on to his morals — or will he cross the line he himself drew in the sand and take the life of an undeserving civilian? Or perhaps a worthy, perfectly despicable, prey will find them instead! Meanwhile, Eddie's dreams are haunted by a mysterious woman and a green phoenix pulling him to the West Coast. Could this be the key to killing Carnage once and for all? Collecting EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE (2025) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96277-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by ANDRÉ RISSO & DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Spinning out of the pages of SPIDER-BOY comes the sensational SPIDER-GIRL!

After Bullseye's betrayal, Spider-Girl is trying her hand at being a hero. But when a clash with Vermin reveals that a major Spider-Nemesis is tracking her, Spider-Girl will have to figure out what this villain wants — and which of their allies will try to kill her next! Meanwhile, Bullseye's shadow still looms large — in the form of Lady Bullseye! But are the master assassin's loyalties what they seem? Spider-Girl stakes out a string of local robberies — and stumbles into the two-dimensional clutches of Paper Doll! But why does crime boss Tombstone have his sights set on her? Spider-Girl's family — and her secret identity — is soon caught at the center of a conspiracy that could change life in Hawaii as they know it forever! Collecting SPIDER-GIRL (2025) #1-7.

168 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96470-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE REIGN OF KYLO REN VOL. 2 TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Darth Vader still casts a long shadow upon the galaxy!

On a distant, snow-covered planet, Kylo Ren has met his match against former Jedi Grandea, a survivor of Order 66! Flashbacks to the Clone Wars era reveal Grandea's daring use of the Force in the face of ultimate betrayal! But will a living testament to the worst tragedy to ever befall the Jedi be able to change Kylo's evil ways? The Knights of Ren return with a new leader: Tava Ren! But to assert her control, Tava must kill Kylo Ren! A quest of discovery sends Kylo deep into the unseen caverns below Darth Vader's castle, where his sanity will be tested to its limits — and the legacy of Vader comes full circle! Collecting STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER (2025) #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96095-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JOE KELLY, ELIOT RAHAL, SARAH GAILEY, STEVE FOXE, CURTIS BAXTER,

REBECCA ROANHORSE, JIM ZUB, JORDAN MORRIS & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by ALVARO LÓPEZ, BRIAN LEVEL, FRAN GALÁN, PHILLIP SEVY, ACKY BRIGHT,

FEDERICO SABBATINI, RAFFAELE IENCO & DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN

Cover by CORIN HOWELL

Predators go all-out for blood in a brutal anthology series from some of the most exciting names in comics!

From the mad imaginings of Joe Kelly (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL) and rising-star artist Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL, BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES) comes a gut-twisting new take on Predator! A young Yautja trying to prove himself prowls the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south. A run-in with some humans from a convict colony will change the trajectory of everyone's lives and take readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe! Plus: More of the industry's hottest talents show why the Yautja are the deadliest beings across all of time and space! You've heard of Area 51, but what about Area C?! On the slopes of Mount Everest, a monstrous creature stalks a crew of mountaineers! And more savage tales, rendered in crisp black, white and blood red — on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2025) #1-4.

136 PGS./Explicit Content …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96514-3

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by DOMENICO CARBONE

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Celebrate Moon Knight's 50th anniversary!

More than one face from the past is back to surprise Marc Spector, Jake Lockley and Steven Grant! And that will make their time as the Moonlit Marauder even more complicated — and dangerous — than it has been for the last five decades! Then, when the Wrecker is haunted by ghosts of his past, he seeks help from an expert in that area: Moon Knight! But will Marc come to the super villain's aid or let him suffer? Plus: The Midnight Mission has been through hell and back the last few years — but that isn't half of what the team is about to go through. As the stage is set for an emotional disaster that's bound to tear the Mission apart, Marc finds himself ambushed and at the mercy of a familiar — and particularly violent — foe. Collecting MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU (2024) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96728-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

The Punisher story to end all Punisher stories!

Born of tragedy. Devoted to war. Unstoppable in his rage. Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. Now it's time for him to confront the secrets lurking in his past and face his destiny. What shocking event convinces Frank to take the reins of the deadly ninja clan known as the Hand? And will it mean an end for the Punisher — or a whole new bloody beginning? Is he truly the Fist of the Beast, the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of the ninjas' twisted lies? The all-powerful Ares is coming for Frank with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn him back into his old self — by murdering his family all over again! But even if the Punisher somehow survives the god of war, other forces are gathering to bring him down once and for all. Tainted by demonic evil, can he withstand the onslaught of Daredevil, Doctor Strange and the whole Marvel Universe? Or will Frank Castle be Punisher…no more? Join the superstar team of writer Jason Aaron and artists Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta for an epic exploration of the dark and violent past and inevitable future of one of Marvel's most iconic characters. Collecting PUNISHER (2022) #1-12.

400 PGS./Parental Advisory …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96867-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION: REDEMPTION TPB

Volume #4 in the Thunderbolts Epic Collections

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA & KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, PATCH ZIRCHER, GEORGE PÉREZ & CHARLES ADLARD

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The Thunderbolts face the Avengers — with Hawkeye in the middle!

As Wonder Man and Black Widow drop by, could this be a warmup for a full-on Avengers/Thunderbolts crossover? You betcha! But even the combined forces of the T-Bolts and Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have their hands full with the powerhouse that is Count Nefaria, master of ionic energy! And even before they can confront the Count, they'll have to deal with their own ion-empowered teammates, Atlas and Wonder Man — both of whom have fallen under Nefaria's thrall and now act as his henchmen! Old friends return, a new Scourge attacks, Moonstone reaches a crisis point and sparks fly between Songbird and Captain Marvel — but as more secrets spill out, will this be the end of a beautiful friendship for Hawkeye and the Thunderbolts? Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #42-52, AVENGERS (1998) #31-34 and THUNDERBOLTS: LIFE SENTENCES (2001).

440 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96844-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Volume #14 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN with ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by AL MILGROM & BOB HALL with STEVE DITKO & CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by AL MILGROM

Roger Stern unveils a Vision epic for the ages!

Roger Stern rolls on with another batch of Earth's mightiest Avengers tales! First, Starfox connects the Vision to Titan's supercomputer giving our favorite android nearly unlimited power! Next, the team battles Morgan Le Fey in a struggle to save Spider-Woman's soul. Meanwhile, Hawkeye introduces his new bride Mockingbird to the Avengers just in time to get whisked away to Battleworld and Secret Wars, leaving Vision behind to assemble an all-new Avengers! The Eternals make the scene and engage with the Avengers in a fight against the Inhuman-Deviant menace called Maelstrom. Captain America, Hercules and Black Knight return as Vision unveils his plan for global peace. Hero or not, an uber-powered A.I. overlord has the world's armies on edge! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #238-254 and ANNUAL (1967) #13.

464 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96795-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, MARK BRIGHT, STEVE DITKO & WILLIAM JOHNSON

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Continuing the complete collection of Rom's classic adventures in the Marvel Universe!

The female Dire Wraiths hiding in Earth's midst are even more deadly than the males, and now they're taking charge of the invasion! That's bad news for Rom, who is still coming to terms with Brandy Clark's transformation into the golden Spaceknight Starfire! But it might be even worse for the super hero known as Torpedo! Tensions mount further when a crew of Skrulls arrive with their own vendetta against the Dire Wraiths! It's a good thing Rom has allies in his noble fight — including Ant-Man, Alpha Flight and the New Mutants! But when the Spaceknight meets the Incredible Hulk at last, what impact will Rom's Neutralizer have on the rampaging jade giant? Collecting ROM (1979) #48-60 and ANNUAL (1982) #3 and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #296.

408 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96691-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: HUNTED TPB

Volume #2 in the Ultimate Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The epic rematch between the young Spider-Man and his archnemesis, the Green Goblin!

Peter Parker has a secret. Bitten by a radioactive spider, he gained the powers of a human arachnid: super-strength, adhesion to walls and incredible agility. Inspired by his uncle's tragic death, Peter became Spider-Man, New York City's hometown super hero. Only two people know his double identity: One is his best friend, confidante and girlfriend Mary Jane Watson. The other is ruthless businessman Norman Osborn, otherwise known as the Green Goblin! In their first battle, Norman nearly killed Peter before his own apparent death. But now the Goblin has returned, more powerful than ever before. And Osborn will use his knowledge of Peter's double identity to control the teenager — threatening the lives of Mary Jane and his beloved Aunt May if Peter refuses to obey! Also featuring the dramatic re-introductions of two classic foes: Doctor Octopus and Kraven the Hunter! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #14-27.

344 PGS./Rated T …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96794-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FEBRUARY 2026 POSTERS – ON-SALE 2/04/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 12/15/25!

Daredevil #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900913921

24×36…$8.99

75960609900914021

24×36…$8.99

75960609900914121

24×36…$8.99 75960609900914121 Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900914221

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 01/05/26, ON-SALE 03/11/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2026 – MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2026 – MARVEL UNIVERSEB [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 01/19/26, ON-SALE 03/04/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE MARCH 2026 POSTER 4

FOC 12/15/25, ON-SALE 02/04/26

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1

FOC 12/15/25, ON-SALE 02/11/26

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1

PUNISHER #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

COMICS

FOC 01/05/26, ON-SALE 02/04/26

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

AVENGERS #35

IT'S JEFF MEETS DAREDEVIL #1

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #1

NOVA: CENTURION #4

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #5

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #1

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #14

UNCANNY X-MEN #23

WOLVERINE #15

FOC 01/05/26, ON-SALE 02/18/26

CIVIL WAR #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

FANTASTIC FOUR #8

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #1

FOC 01/12/26, ON-SALE 02/11/26

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #5

BLACK CAT #7

BLACK PANTHER 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

CYCLOPS #1

PLANET SHE-HULK #4

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #5

STAR WARS: JAR JAR #1

THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN #1

ULTIMATE X-MEN #24

VENOM #254

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1

X-MEN #25

FOC 01/12/25, ON-SALE 02/25/26

DAREDEVIL #183 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

PUNISHER #1

FOC 01/19/26, ON-SALE 02/18/26

1776 #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #4

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #1

DOCTOR STRANGE #3

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #2

GENERATION X-23 #1

KNULL #2

NEW AVENGERS #9

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #2

STAR WARS #10

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3

UNCANNY X-MEN #24

WOLVERINE #16

FOC 01/26/25, ON-SALE 02/25/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL #1

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #3

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #3

INFERNAL HULK #4

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #2

IRON MAN #2

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #1

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #2

ROGUE #2

SORCERER SUPREME #3

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #10

THE END 2099 #3

THOR #7

ULTIMATES #21

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #3

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW MARCH ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE MARCH PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 01/05/26, ON-SALE 03/18/26

DAREDEVIL #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 01/05/26

CAPTAIN MARVEL: HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST

OMNIBUS HC CARMEN CARNERO COVER

(ON SALE 06/17/26)

CAPTAIN MARVEL: HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST

OMNIBUS HC STEPHEN SEGOVIA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/17/26)

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE VOL. 2 – THE KILLING MUSE TPB

(ON SALE 03/18/26)

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

(ON SALE 03/18/26)

MARVEL RIVALS: TIMESTREAM ADVENTURE

(ON SALE 03/18/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC DAVE DORMAN CRIMSON EMPIRE COVER

(ON SALE 06/17/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC DAVE DORMAN EMPIRE LOST COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/17/26)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: HUNTED TPB

(ON SALE 03/18/26)

ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 3: RESCUE MISSION TPB

(ON SALE 03/18/26)

FOC 01/12/26

IMPERIAL TPB (ON SALE 03/25/26)

PUNISHER: KING OF KILLERS TPB (ON SALE 03/25/26)

SPIDER-GIRL: BREATHE THROUGH THE FIRE TPB

(ON SALE 03/25/26)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 7 HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER (ON SALE 06/24/26)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 7 HC

FRANK MILLER COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/24/26)

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION: REDEMPTION TPB

(ON SALE 03/25/26)

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 2: LOGAN TPB

(ON SALE 04/01/26)

X-MEN: THE MESSIAH TRILOGY OMNIBUS HC

DAVID FINCH COVER (ON SALE 06/24/26)

X-MEN: THE MESSIAH TRILOGY OMNIBUS HC

ADI GRANOV [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/24/26)

FOC 01/19/26

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: ABSOLUTE VISION TPB

(ON SALE 04/01/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC RON LIM COVER (ON SALE 07/01/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD

OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC RIK LEVINS COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 07/01/26)

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER – THE REIGN OF KYLO REN

VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 04/01/26)

FOC 01/26/26

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU VOL. 3 TPB

(ON SALE 04/08/26)

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD

TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 07/08/26)

PUNISHER & FURY MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC

DAVE JOHNSON COVER (ON SALE 07/08/26)

PUNISHER & FURY MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC

JACEN BURROWS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/08/26)

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS

VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 04/08/26)

SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE

[MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 07/08/26)

