Trion World/Gamigo Challenges Marvel Over Glyph Trademark

Last year, we reported on Marvel trademarking Hellstorm and Glyph for use in comics and TV shows. Hellstorm got made into a TV show, airing in less than two weeks, Glyph did not. Created by Frank T Barbiere and Brent Schoonover (real name Nadeen Hassan), Glyph is one of the modern supernatural Howling Commandoes. A teenager who has become a supernatural beacon that summoned ancient Egyptian spirits, she accidentally caused the disappearance of a train in the New York Subway when she came to the attention of the Commandoes.

Well someone wasn't happy about that registration. And now Trion Worlds of Redwood City, California is being represented by a company called "blockescence DLT solutions GmbH (formerly Padmapani GmbH)", using trademark lawyer Michael A Cohen of Schwabe, Williamson and Myatt, of Portland Oregon, in opposing Marvel's registration of the term.

Trion Worlds is one of the trade names of Gamigo Inc, a video game developer and publisher which focuses primarily on MMORPG and MMORTS genres. Glyph was lightweight digital hub for PC games and their digital goods, and is still used by Gamigo to distribute and stream games. Through Trion Worlds, they have registered the trademark Glyph for "Platform as a service (PAAS) featuring computer software platforms for publishing and hosting computer software applications" which overlaps with Marvel's more extensive media trademark registration.

Neither side is backing down, Marvel asked for an extension to reply, and trial dates have now been set going into 2021. Marvel Characters Inc is represented by Linda K McLeod of Kelly IP of Washington, DC.

I don't think Marvel has any actual plans to use Glyph in any comic books, let alone TV shows, but you never know these days, do you? My parents know who Groot is now.