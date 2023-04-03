Marvel Digital Toilet Paper – The April Fool That Wasn't Over the weekend, Marvel Unlimited released the Spider-Man & Hulk Toilet Paper as an infinite-scrolling digital comic. Mostly dismissed as an April Fool, it wasn't.

The story by Jim Salicrup – careful how you spell that – and Michael Higgins originally ran on toilet rolls released in 1977 across 325 sheets of 2-ply toilet tissue, Amazing Spider-Man & Incredible Hulk: The Gamma Gambit, where Spider-Man and the Hulk team up to take on the Leader. And released by the paper company Oh Dawn! They also released a number of full-length reprints of Spider-Man and Incredible Hulk issues.

Copies of the original toilet roll have sold recently for $50 on eBay. And that roll looked as if it may have had some panels used for the intended purpose. The listing stated "Marvel Comics Toilet Paper featuring The Amazing Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk. Item found in storage. Box is heavily worn. Unknown if Roll is complete." Thankfully it does repeat as the next listing makes clear.

Someone else has unwound the toilet paper and is selling lengths enough to contain the whole story for $8 and seems to have gotten eight lengths of the story out of one toilet roll, and so will net themselves around $80, all-in. The listing states:

1979 AMAZING SPIDERMAN HULK RARE PROMO TOILET PAPER TISSUE COMIC GAMMA GAMBIT

"THE GAMMA GAMBIT" TOILET PAPER COMIC!

starring the AMAZINE SPIDERMAN & the INCREDIBLE HULK!

1979

MARVEL This is a toilet paper comic – this auction is for approximately 6 sheets of the toilet paper – enought to complete the full story – it's very rare and a must have for the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OR INCREDIBLE HULK collector! The sheets will be connected and either folded along the perforation areas or rolled – your choice – if you don't specify I will decide at the time of shipping! The pic shows 3 sections so it didn't look like a long skinny picture as it wouldn't show up well – so It is broken down into thirds. But the one you recieve will be 6 connected pieces. This comic has never been printed besides on toilet paper. It's an incredibly rare comic to find.

Or now, you can just read it as part of Marvel Unlimited.