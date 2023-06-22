Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: marvel, Werewolf By Night

Marvel Gives Werewolf By Night Another One-Shot in September

About a year after Marvel dropped the TV one-shot, the the company has finally gotten around to putting out another Werewolf By Night

About a year after Marvel dropped the TV one-shot, the comic book side of the company has finally gotten around to putting out a Werewolf By Night comic book. They still have synergy to work on here, I think… Werewolf by Night #1 by Derek Landy and Fran Galán have put together a new one-shot co-starring Elisa Bloodstone who also appeared in the show. Enough for a one-shot but not enough for s series? Normally Marvel isn't so shy about coming forward with this sort of thing,

Jack Russell, the original Werewolf by Night, is back with another howling adventure! The tormented Marvel hero gripped fan's imaginations in last year's acclaimed Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night on Disney+, and now the moon rises on his next comic saga just in time for the Halloween season! Written by Derek Landy and drawn by Fran Galán, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 will be an oversized one-shot that reunites the character with Elsa Bloodstone. Certain sections of this stylish supernatural epic will be presented in black and white, reflecting the pair's conflicting moods and unique hunting techniques. In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like? WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by CORIN HOWELL

On Sale 9/13

In 1954, Marvel's predecessor Atlas Comics published a five-page short story titled "Werewolf by Night!" in Marvel Tales #116. The same year they also published a story called "The Walking Dead". But I digress. When the Comics Code began to allow horror tropes again from 1971, Werewolf by Night was reimagined by Roy Thomas, with Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog. It never stuck around too long for any time at Marvel, but the title of the book certainl;y stuck in the mind…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!