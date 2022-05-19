Marvel Introduces The Multiversal Carol Corps In August 2022

In August 2022, Marvel Comics published Avengers Forever #9 by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kudler, featuring more Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, than ever before. Just as the Captain Britain Corps mirrored the Green Lantern Corps, but across the multiverse rather than space, so it seems we will have a multiversal Captain Marvel Corps. Or, as named in this issue, the Carol Corps.

The Carol Corps is also the name for Captain Marvel's fans, and named Captain Marvel & The Carol Corps as a Secret Wars spinoff, naming her team of fighter pilot soldiers with whom she fought alongside. Secret Wars also featuired the Thor Corps, featuring variious different parallel dimensoonal versions of Thor. But in August 2022 Marvel solicits, it looks as if Captain Marvel will be getting more of a Carol-Verse in the form of her own army made up of versions of herself. While the 616 version of Captain Marvel continues her own battle in her own book, currentyly heading towards Captain Marvel #50…

AVENGERS FOREVER #9

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY CHASE CONLEY

CALL IN THE CORPS! Earths lay in ruin all across the Multiverse. Avengers are assembling from every corner of creation as never before, knowing that the war of all wars is looming. And when there's war, you know it's time to call in the Corps. The most hard-hitting special ops squadron of elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos ever called to service. The Carol Corps. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 CAPTAIN MARVEL #41

KELLY THOMPSON (W) ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WITCH SCORNED!

While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart — one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move. And what about Lauri-Ell vs. Binary? We haven't forgotten about that!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99