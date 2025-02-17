Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, white queen

Marvel Launches Emma Frost: The White Queen Series In June 2025

Marvel launches Emma Frost: The White Queen series in June 2025, creative team unknown but we know some of the cover artists.

I get the word that Marvel is to launch an Emma Frost: The White Queen series, with the first issue seeing publication in June 2025. That's all I know, I am getting gossip about a number of Marvel Comics series that will be launching over the next few months, some of which I have creative details for…. but not Emma Frost: The White Queen. But I do know, somehow, that it will have cover artists Greg Land, Joelle Jones, Joshua Swaby, Mike Henderson, and Rickie Yagawa on the first issue. Mike Henderson drawing a "Bring On The Bad Guys" variant cover suggests that Marvel Comics may be spotlighting their more villainous characters like Emma Frost even more. A collection of the series will be published in February 2026. I know nothing else… but wouldn't it be a fun place for X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort to put this particular plotline?

Emma Frost was created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne for Uncanny X-Men #129 in 1980. A high-level telepathic and armoured mutant, she has evolved from her original role as a supervillain, The White Queen of the Hellfire Club, and is now a leader character of the X-Men and the former partner of Cyclops. She grew up in a wealthy old Boston mercantile family who arrived from England in the 1600s. As a teenager, Emma's mutant mental powers manifest when she subconsciously uses them to excel at school, picking up ideas and thoughts from her classmates. Wanting to be a teacher, she formed the Hellfire Academy for mutant children and the Hellions, their equivalent of the X-Men. She has used her villainous rep to briefly ally with the Cabal led by Norman Osborn, a group that wanted to control the superhuman community but secretly undermined his plans and defeated his agenda. She also aided the X-Men in defeating Madelyne Pryor and her Sisterhood and became Cyclops' partner. She hid the death of Cyclops from the Inhumans' Terrigen mists clouds and incited the X-Men to go to war with the Inhumans. During the Fall of Krakoa, she acted to transfer the island's funds to The Kingpin, married Krakoan mutant Typhoid Mary rather than see Sebastian Shaw take ownership, and married Tony Stark for similar reasons. Lately, she has been interfering with Kate Pryde's new group of mutants in Exceptional X-Men.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!