Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Jean Grey, scott summers

Tom Brevoort's Grand Unified Theory For Scott Summers And Jean Grey

Tom Brevoort's Grand Unified Theory for Scott Summers and Jean Grey to be revealed in a new Marvel X-Men comic in June.

Talking to AIPT back in May 2024, Marvel Executive Editor, SVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort stated, "I could just be out of my mind, but I have — as everybody in the office is sick of hearing me talk about — I have what I think of as the unified field theory of the Scott and Jean relationship that sort of explains or clarifies why a bunch of — maybe let's call them ill-considered storytelling decisions made over the years — happened the way they happened, and how they actually all make sense if you look at it from this perspective."

In Brevoort's most recent Substack newsletter, he was asked, "A few months ago you mentioned your grand unifying theory for Scott and Jean. I was wondering and hoping if we will learn it in the books soon?" Tom Brevoort replied "Yes, you will, at least the essence of it. It'll be in a story that will be solicited for June. But it's a particular project that we haven't entirely announced yet, so I can't point you directly at it at the moment." He also recently said "But I think I'd be more likely to do a Scott and Jean project set in the here-and-now than to follow up on the concept of sending them into the future to become Slym and Redd."

But you never know with Tom. When asked on the first of September, "Marco Renna recently hinted that he's working on a comic that has Jean in it. May I ask if he will be the artist of the next PHOENIX arc or if it will be a different comic?", Tom replied, "I have no idea who Marco Renna is, so if he's doing a comic with Jean Grey in it, that's news to me." On the 19th of September, Marvel solicits listed Marco Renna as the artist on Phoenix #6, and he actually took over the art on #5 as well… Will the grand unifying theory explain that one?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!