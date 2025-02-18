Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Cavan Scott, gwenpool

Marvel To Launch A New Gwenpool Series In May 2025

Marvel is to launch a new Gwenpool series in May 2025, written by Cavan Scott, alongside a number of new series.

I have gotten the nod that Marvel will be launching a new Gwenpool series written by Cavan Scott, with issue #1 scheduled for May. That's all I know for creative teams, which is more than I have had for Spider-Girl and Emma Frost: White Queen, also all launching new series. But I do know that Gwenpool #1 will have variant covers by Godtail, Greg Land, Gurihiri, Jeehyung Lee, Paco Medina and Todd Nauck.

Gwenpool was created by Christopher Hastings, Heather Antos and Jordan D. White for Howard the Duck in 2015, based on a Chris Bachalo cover for Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars. After seeing how many fans were cosplaying as a character who was not even featured in any comic, the plan was to create a story around her, wholly unrelated in backstory to either Deadpool or Gwen Stacy, and thus keeping her film and television rights at Marvel Studios, instead of at 20th Century Fox or Sony Pictures. Gwen Poole was a young woman from the real world who was transported to the Marvel Universe. Unwilling to be an "extra" in the Marvel world, she went to a tailor for superheroes and requested her own costume. Upon gaining the ability to manipulate the borders of the fourth wall in an attempt to return her to reality, allowing her to travel in time, Gwen retcons the Marvel Universe into believing her to be a mutant after being given the idea by Kamala Khan, allowing her to enter the gates of Krakoa. Gwenpool is one of the first openly aromantic asexual superheroes in American comic books and the first openly asexual or aromantic character to come out in a book published by Marvel Comics. Joining the West Coast Avengers, she is also the owner of Jeff The Land Shark, which has given her new prominence with the success of the Jeff comics. I presume we will also see plenty of Jeff The Land Shark in any new Gwenpool comic book series.

