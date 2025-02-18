Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: godzilla, june 2025

Marvel To Launch Godzilla Vs Avengers In June

Marvel Comics is to launch a Godzilla Vs Avengers one-shot in June, to follow Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four, X-Men and Spider-Man.

Following the previously announced Godzilla Vs X-Men, Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four and Godzilla Vs Spider-Man, I get the rather predictable word that it will be followed by Godzilla Vs Avengers #1 one-shot for June. However, that still leaves two of the six slots unfilled. Might one of them be Godzilla Vs Hulk? And the other, either Godzilla Vs Deadpool or Godzilla Vs Jeff The Land Shark? Anyway, I do know Godzilla Vs Avengers #1 one-shot for June for sure, with covers by Lee Garbett, Mike Allred and Nick Bradshaw. But that is all. The first, Godzilla Vs FF is out in a month.

Here are Marvel's previous Godzilla Vs solicitations…

GODZILLA VS FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250651

(W) Ryan North (A) John Romita Jr. (CA) Adam Kubert

THE BATTLE OF THE CENTURY STARTS HERE!

The start of six sensational, action-packed issues with MARVEL HEROES battling THE KING OF THE MONSTERS from its many different eras! How will GODZILLA'S lore mix with the MIGHT MARVEL UNIVERSE? Find out as history is twisted when icons like the FANTASTIC FOUR, SPIDER-MAN, HULK, X-MEN and THOR go face off against one of the greatest monsters of all time!

This issue, witness a threat never before seen as KING GHIDORAH descends upon the Earth with the POWER COSMIC as GALACTUS' newest HERALD! Can the FANTASTIC FOUR stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It's a CITY SMASHING SPECTACULAR as GODZILLA with the help of the SILVER SURFER join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation! A must for MARVEL and GODZILLA FANS! ROUND 1 IN A SERIES OF 6 ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS! RATED T In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

GODZILLA VS SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250613

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Nick Bradshaw

ROUND THREE: VS. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Fresh from the original SECRET WARS, PETER PARKER A.K.A. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to Earth with a spiffy new (alien) costume without a care in the world except for a complicated love triangle with MJ and Black Cat…and unbelievable pressure at the Daily Bugle… rent… bills… super-villains… oh, and GODZILLA IS IN NEW YORK CITY with his atomic breath aimed squarely at the wall-crawler! Don't miss the two most popular characters in pop culture history absolutely going at it in this kaiju-sized slugfest for the ages! ROUND THREE IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

ONE-SHOT Rated TIn Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Godzilla Vs. X-Men #1

Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Emilio Laiso

Main Cover by Tony Daniel

Foil Variant Cover by Mike McKone

Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

Virgin Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

Monster Homage Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Variant Cover by Chris Campana

Variant Cover by Iban Coello

Versus Variant Cover by Lee Garbett

Godzilla King of the Monsters Homage Variant Cover by Paolo Rivera

On Sale 5/14

