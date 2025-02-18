Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: marvel unlimited, steve orlando

Venom: Original Sin by Steve Orlando & Scott Koblish Goes To Print

Venom: Original Sin by Steve Orlando, Scott Koblish and Matt Horak jumps from Marvel Unlimited to print in May 2025.

Venom: Original Sin #1, written by Steve Orlando, drawn by Scott Koblish and Matt Horak, and coloured by Yen Nitro for the Marvel Unlimited digital streaming service, will be collected in print in May by Marvel Comics, with covers by Clayton Crain and Koblish. The series originally ran on Marvel Unlimited in September and October last year, and now – as with many such books – will be cut up for print.

"Like everyone else, Eddie Brock has regrets about the mistakes he's made. Unlike everyone else, he also possesses the ability to do something about that—and with this great power, he sees it as his responsibility to fix them in Venom: Original Sin by Steve Orlando and Scott Koblish. As the King in Black, Eddie has control over all symbiotes anywhere in space… or time. Now, he's set his sights on his first mistake, from a time before he was Venom… a time when the symbiote was still the property of one Peter Parker… Venom: Original Sin picks up in one of Eddie's lowest moments. Soon, he makes a fateful encounter that could completely alter the trajectory of his life… but he may not be ready for what comes next."

