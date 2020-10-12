Marvel Launches The King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes in January

Marvel Comics has clearly noticed Donny Cates getting a lot of attention for the launch of his Crossover series from Image Comics, for FOC today, and has decided that this just won't do. Which is why they have announced a spinoff from his King In Black event series, out in January 2021, as King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes. Featuring the return of Scream, a visit to Ravencroft, and more.

In this thrilling series, all-star talents join forces on stories that will set up key moments in the event, featuring epic clashes between Knull's army and your favorite heroes, the return of fan-favourite characters, surprising revelations about the Venom mythology, and introductions to exciting new players in the Marvel Universe.

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 kicks things off with two essential KING IN BLACK chapters that fans won't dare to miss! Teaming up with artist Guiu Vilanova (Web of Venom: Wraith), writer Clay McLeod Chapman (Scream: Curse of Carnage) returns to the adventures of Scream. Amidst Knull's takeover, Scream is forced to take on her siblings, the other Life Foundation Symbiotes, in an action-packed family reunion that will prove once and for all who the strongest Venom offspring really is. Next, writer Frank Tieri and artist Danilo Beyruth (Web of Venom: Carnage Born, Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage) will take readers back to the Ravencroft Institute. Picking up directly on the developments from Tieri's recent Ravencroft series, this haunting tale will house surprising discoveries about Knull's legacy on Earth and reveal the role that Carnage's ancestor, Cortland Kasady, has to play in things to come.

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN and FRANK TIERI

Art by GUIU VILANOVA and DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by TONY MOORE