Image Comics Says Crossover Will Have The Impact Of Watchmen

Image Comics PR has been talking up the launch of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's upcoming comic book launch, Crossover. Bleeding Cool understands that, before today's Final Order Cut-Off has been finalised, orders are in six figures and has already beaten the launch of The Department Of Truth #1. And unlike a certain Mr Mark Millar, there was no need to try and game the system by getting a comic book convention to order 100,000 of them to bulk up the numbers. Which would make it the biggest non-Big Two comic book series launch of the year. But Image still seems to think there is room for more, and has been talking retailers that Crossover #1 will launch with a Watchmen-level impact.

The comparisons may go more than skin deep. The three circular dots were used for promotion, part of the logo and repeat within the first issue. Some saw them as representing different realities, and it may well go there. But the three dots signify something more. Often something that is "to be continued…" and are known as ellipses. It is notable that one of the lead characters, who works in a comic book shop and dresses in cosplay, making her even more of a social pariah, is also called Ellipses. Which is a pretty Watchmen-like thing to do.

While Image Comics is also looking for further analogies, they mention that Crossover is included in The New York Times' "10 New Comic Books for the Fall," where Image describes it as a "big box office level superhero mashup of The Avengers with the global event impact and mystery of Cloverfield."

And Watchmen. Don't forget Watchmen. But seeing what I have seen, is it possible it may have more in common with Alan Moore and Don Simpson's In Pictopia? Crossover #1 FOCs today and is published on the 4th of November. Hmm, maybe there's a V for Vendetta phrase they could use to promote it as well. Remember, Remember…

CROSSOVER #1 CVR C SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208021

(W) Donny Cates (A) Dee Cunniffe (A/CA) Geoff Shaw

The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year. Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible…In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99