Marvel Promises Most Shocking Spider-Man Since The Death Of Gwen Stacy

Marvel Comics is promising the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in fifty years with Amazing Spider-Man #25 and #26, out in May. Which is the fiftieth anniversary of The Death Of Gwen Stacy. "This May, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches a startling unexpected climax and conclusion of its first year! Don't miss two over-sized, monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues with #25 and the heartbreaking #26!"

The current Amazing Spider-Man series from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr has been hiding something very, very bad that Peter Parker – and Spider-Man did that, six months ago, saw Mary Jane leave Peter Parker and live with another man, Paul, and two kids who call her their mother. He ostracised his friends, family and the Fantastic Four.

We still don't know what it was he did that was so bad.

Mary Jane Watson knows what he did.

Aunt May knows what he did.

The Human Torch knows what he did.

Wolverine kinda knows what he did. But we have been none the wiser. In March, we are meant to find out. In May it looks like we may have some fallout…

The Night Gwen Stacy Died ran in Amazing Spider-Man #121–122 published for June and July 1973, by Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, John Romita Sr. and Tony Mortellaro. Before this story, the death of a superhero's supporting cast was not a thing. That changed with this comic ad it is considered a pivotal point for the end of the Silver Age of comics and introducing the Bronze Age. This change in storyline also led to the increase in prominence of Luke Cage and Mary Jane Watson, the creation of the Punisher, and Green Goblin's status as Spider-Man's main enemy going forward. What will these two issues do that might be comparable?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/31