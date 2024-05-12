Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: authority, convergence, jakita wagner, new 52, Outsiders, rebirth

Jakita Wagner, Planetary & The DC Universe in Outsiders #7 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Outsiders #7 integrates Planetary and The Authority into DC Universe lore.

Drummer, revealed as Jakita Wagner, faces the aftermath of a friend's death.

Amanda Waller blames speedsters for reality-shattering events in DC Comics.

Jakita investigates reboots and continuity changes amid universe chaos.

This is how Outsiders #7, published this Tuesday by DC Comics, was solicited for May as below. All silhouetted up and looking like this.

OUTSIDERS #7

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY Art by ROBERT CAREY Cover by ROGER CRUZ Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

[TITLE REDACTED] A requiem is held for a fallen friend. The Guide is opened, and the truth of the world is revealed.

Well, the title of the comic, no longer redacted, is Down The Stack. They could probably have used that, to be fair. And the cover sees Drummer – now revealed to be Jakita Wagner – holding the body of Elijah Snow.

The Outsiders twelve-issue series has been integrating The Authority and Planetary into the DC Universe as a whole, while masterfully ignoring previous attempts to do so. Also, it's actually been quite good, which is rather a surprise. The original Planetary by Warren Ellis and John Cassaday ended with the rescue of Ambrose Chase, and Outsiders #7 by Jackson Lanning, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey picks up where that left off.

With Planetary now ready to change the world by revealing all the secrets it holds to everyone. Well, clearly, reality can't have that.

Because those aren't windows, Jakita. Those are panels. And someone is causing reality to break. Who? Well who else?

The Flash? Man, Amanda Waller was right. Speedsters are responsible for everything in reality breaking down. Probably doing his run to break things apart from Flashpoint that kicked off the New 52. Or The Button. Or Rebirth. Or Absolute Power. But when it comes to the reality of the DC Universe, Jakita Wagner knows where to go.

She looks it all up. The reboot, the Band Aid and what came next.

You don't suppose she knows what's going on with DC All-In and DC Absolute, do you? It's worth asking, I suppose. The Outsiders #7 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday. As is Blue Beetle #9 by Josh Trujillo and Adrian Gutierrez who also seem to have similar issues…

BLUE BEETLE #9 CVR A ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Victoria Kord's new superhero is giving Jaime a run for his money! Just what is Victoria planning, and can the Blue Beetle survive?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/14/2024

