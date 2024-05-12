Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Roaring Moon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in May 2024.

Article Summary Explore Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift's most valued cards in May 2024.

Groudon Illustration Rare's price jump signals a Magikarp-like trend.

Special Illustration Rares value depends on Pokémon's popularity.

Check Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG market and set updates.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $55.00 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $22.39 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $33.41 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $28.71 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $23.68 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $19.29 Iron Hands ex Full Art 223/182: $18.98 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $18.01 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $17.86 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $16.56 Iron Hands ex 070/182: $15.65 Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 254/182: $13.98 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $12.45 Stellix Illustration Rare 208/182: $11.97 Professor Sada's Vitality Full Art Trainer Supporter 239/182: $11.20

Groudon Illustration Rare has made quite a jump. It went from $22 to $34 this month alone months after release, which looks to me like it could be a Paldea Evolved Magikarp situation. What I mean by that is despite Special Illustration Rares being more difficult to pull than standard Illustration Rares, the collectibility of these cards seems to be dependent on the popularity of the species rather than the actual pull rarity.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!