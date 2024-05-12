Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: graphic novel, H2O, top shelf

Paul Davidson And Julian Hanshaw's H2O Graphic Novel From Top Shelf

Paul Davidson and artist Julian Hanshaw have sold world rights to their latest graphic novel, H2O, to Top Shelf Productions editor-in-chief Chris Staros, through IDW Entertainment, in a pre-emptive purchase, representing themselves.

"H20 is a sci-fi fable about a young man born into a sterile, conformist dystopia, until mysterious events – his house inexplicably filling with water, and a magical goldfish – drag him kicking and screaming outside of his comfort zone and put him in the crosshairs of the powers that be. Fleeing the authorities, man and fish ultimately pull back the curtain on their world's long-hidden secrets, discovering the beauty that comes from rebellion and the surprising truth of their relationship."

Julian Hanshaw is a cartoonist best known for his graphic novels The Art Of Pho, I'm Never Coming Back, and Tim Ginger, after working in animation, including on Yoko! Jakamoko! Toto!, The Secret Show, and Charlie and Lola. He won the Observer/Comica Graphic Short Story Prize in 2008 for Sand Dunes and Sonic Booms, before Jonathan Cape picked up The Art Of Pho. Top Shelf previously published Tim Ginger and Cloud Hotel before Self Made Hero published the anthologies he edited with Krent Able, I Feel Machine, and I Feel Love. He also has worked as an illustrator for the UK-based Vietnamese restaurant chain Pho, and his upcoming book Space Junk is out this summer, also from Top Shelf.

Paul Davidson is an author and screenwriter who has spent years working in Hollywood and tech, and has written novels including The Small Stuff, Consumer Joe, The Lost Blogs, and Company of Foos, a satire based on his years working at Microsoft in Seattle. He also hosts the film commentary podcast The Side Track.

Top Shelf Productions was founded in 1997 by Chris Staros and Brett Warnock and is now an imprint of IDW Publishing, Top Shelf, based in Marietta, Georgia. They are known for publishing comics by Alan Moore, George Takei, Mark Russell, Craig Thompson, James Kochalka, Andy Runton, Jeffrey Brown, Nate Powell, Eddie Campbell, Alex Robinson, Jeff Lemire, and Matt Kindt.

