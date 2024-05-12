Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, punisher, Skull

Punisher, Police And The Skull in The Daily LITG, 12th Of May, 2024

Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Courtesy of Reddit, Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo, possibly as a result of speculation that Punisher will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Punisher, the Police and the Skull in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Night Court Spoilers

LITG two years ago, Wolverine's New Look

LITG three years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG four years ago – Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

LITG five years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Mack , comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy

, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.

artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company. Sam Shiffler , comics art dealer

, comics art dealer Cesar Feliciano , artist of The Red Ten.

, artist of The Red Ten. Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness

writer of This Sickness Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion

curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion Michael Seddon, cartoonist

