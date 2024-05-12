Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, punisher, Skull
Punisher, Police And The Skull in The Daily LITG, 12th Of May, 2024
Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Courtesy of Reddit, Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo, possibly as a result of speculation that Punisher will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Punisher, the Police and the Skull in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Marvel's New X-Men #1 Are Either Militia Or The Police, You Choose
- Marvel's New X-Force Is Like Warren Ellis & John Cassaday's Planetary
- Bosch: Legacy S03 Finale: Maggie Q's Ballard, Welliver's Bosch Meet
- Break the Bat with McFarlane's New Knightfall Batman Vs. Bane 2-Pack
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Final "Homework," "Food Extra Credit"
- SNL Star Chloe Fineman Slightly Concerned by Barron Trump Resemblance
- Transformers Outsells Batman In Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Who Needs AI When You Have Greg Land's X-Factor Covers?
- Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Goes Meta, Lots to Sing About (Review)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- An Insane Comic Art Auction Raises Funds For Brazil's Flood Victims
- Mike Sekowsky's Obscure Atomic Age Hero Captain Flash, Up for Auction
- Age Of Krakoa Gave Kitty Pryde PTSD Before Exceptional X-Men
- Shortlist For Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize Announced
- Greg Land's X-Factor Cover in The Daily LITG for the 11th Of May, 2024
LITG one year ago, Night Court Spoilers
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return
- McFarlane Unveils 10,000 Piece Superman Unchained Armor Exclusive
- Professor X & Storm's Relationship Revoked After 50 Years (Spoilers)
- The Secrets And Lies Of Amazing Spider-Man #25 (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar Image Comics Crossover Starts In Today's Nemesis Reloaded
- How Late Is The Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics?
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 in The Daily LITG, 11th May 2023
- Miro Returns to AEW, Literally Stabbing WWE Right in the Back Again
- Beetlejuice 2 Dated For 2024, Michael Keaton & Jenna Ortega Cast
- Mission: Impossible & Dead Reckoning Director On A Possible 9th Film
- Apple Launches Webtoon Comics Publisher For Apple Books App
- Fall Of X Has a Rebirth in The Daily LITG, 10th May 2023
- All 15 Free Comic Book Day 2023 Titles Also Released Digitally So Far
- PrintWatch: Iron Man, Something Epic, Nottingham, Ghost Lore & Spiders
- Bad Idea Sponsor Diamond Texas Summit Bus Tour
- The Story Behind Chesler's Dr. Doom in Yankee Comics #1, at Auction
- Hunt For The Skinwalker On The Kickstarter
- Titan Comics Launches Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 in August
- BINC Pays to Send Comic Store Employees to Diamond Summit in Texas
- Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Vault & Whatnot Fundraise Trans Lifeline
- Jayme Brodie Auctions Her Debut MG Graphic Novel, Stick Together
LITG two years ago, Wolverine's New Look
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races
- Norman Osborn Only Knocks Thrice – Amazing Spider-Man #2 First Look
- Pa Kent Calls Batman A Hypocrite in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
- TOLDJA: Red Hood As Green Lantern & How The Justice League Survived?
- Marvel Reveals A Future For Moon Knight (Spoilers)
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists
- DC Comics Must Be Lining Up Jurassic League Toy Line For Christmas
- BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting
- How Many Did The Hulk Kill In El Paso? (Spoilers)
- A Funeral For Matt Murdock – Devil's Reign Omega Preview
- New Comic Survival Street Skewers Corporate America in August
- Attend The Free CGC Comics Academy, Maybe Come Out An Official Grader
- Panel Schedule For Lake Como Comics Art Festival Is Rather Relaxed
- Marvel To Publish The End Of Spider-Verse – One Multiverse Too Many?
- ComicMix To Publish Lost Dr Seuss Stories, Out Of Copyright
- Will Wakanda Be Overthrown Once Or Twice? (Captain America Spoilers)
- Cartoonist Jeffrey Brown Takes On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Doctor Who's New Agenda in The Daily LITG 11th May 2022
LITG three years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards
- Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
- Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
- Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
- Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Reveals Why She Left BBC Series & More
- Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked
- The Unmasking Of Frank Miller As Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Oldman Graphic Novel Saga to be Published in English by eigoMANGA
- Orwell: SelfMadeHero Publishes Graphic Biography of 1984 Writer
- New GI Joe to Debut in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281 [Preview]
- Anime and Pixar in The Comic Book History of Animation #5 [Preview]
- Kakao Buys Tapas For $590 Million Dollars, Launch DC Comics Webtoons
- London Cartoon Museum Reopens – V For Vendetta Exhibition Next Week
- TOLDJA: Eve #1 Sells Out Ahead of Issue #2 FOC
- Katana Trained Up The Next Batman (Second Son #11 Spoilers)
- Batman Helping Out Red Hood, Despite Confessing To Murder? (Spoilers)
- Spidey vs. Fake News in Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 [Preview]
- Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 Annual For the Dogs Preview
- Grifter – From A Different Universe? (Batman Urban Legends Spoilers)
- Shannon Hale Tells You That This Book Is Not For You
- The Joker – Not Responsible For Killing Bane After All? (Spoilers)
- Batman: The Detective Thinks Paris Is West Of London? (Spoilers)
- Kerilynn Wilson Auctions Graphic Novel The Faint of Heart
- FCBD Preview: Lewis Trondheim & Joann Sfar's Dungeon Is Back
- J Scott Campbell's Fix – The Daily LITG, 11th of May 2021
LITG four years ago – Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
- Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
- Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
- Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
- Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
- Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne
LITG five years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four
Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
- Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Mack, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy
- Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.
- Sam Shiffler, comics art dealer
- Cesar Feliciano, artist of The Red Ten.
- Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness
- Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion
- Michael Seddon, cartoonist
