An Insane Comic Art Auction Raises Funds For Brazil's Flood Victims

A massive commission auction from comic artists is currently taking place to raise money for victims of the current floods in Brazil.

A massive auction with items and commissions from comic book artists and a few writers the world over is currently taking place to raise money for victims of the floods in Brazil. One of the biggest homes of modern comic book artists, many wish to do their part and show solidarity with Heroes For Brazil. Rafael Albuquerque writes, "Dear friends. This weekend l'll be participating of HEROES FOR BRAZIL: A special fundraiser with legendary comic book creators, in support of the victims of the floods that are devastating Rio Grande do Sul – Brazil. The auction will take place this Saturday, May 11th, from 10 AM EST to Sunday, May 12th, 10 PM EST. You can place your bids at Chiaroscuro Studios' Twitter profile – https://twitter.com/Chiaroscuro_Ofc. Please bid generously and spread the word. Thank you for your support!!"

The auctions going live on Twitter X right now include commissions from the likes of Jim Lee, Jamie Hewlett, Frank Miller, Frank Quitely, Rafael Grampa and many more. As well as special items donated by the likes of Mark Millar, Mark Waid and Geoff Johns. You can find all the items on this Twitter account, and bidding is already fast and furious. Many of these creators don't offer commissions at all, and for those who do, completion can be months or even years away. Here's a full list of auctioned creators.

Abel, Alex Shibao, Andrei Bressan, Arthur Adams, Becky Cloonan, Bilqurs Every, Brad Anderson, Brad Meltzer, Bryan Hitch, Camilo Solano, Carlos Rafael, Carlos Reno, Dan Mora, David Marquez, Eder Messias, Eduardo Ferigato, Eduardo Pansica, Edu Souza, Eduardo Risso, Elena Casagrande, Danilo Beyruth, Dustin Nguyen, Elton Thomasi, Felipe Watanabe, Fido Nesti, Francis Manapul, Francesco Francavilla, Frank Miller, Frank Quitely, Gary Frank, Geoff Johns, Gustavo Duarte, Greg Capullo, Ivan Reis, Jamie Hewlett, Jason Fabok, Jeff Lemke, Jim Lee, Jonas Trindade, John Romita Jr., Totino Tedessco, Lee Bermejo, Leonardo Romero, Lipe Dias, Lucas Werneck, Luciano Vecchio, Magenta King, Mahmud Asrar, Marcio Hum, Mark Millar, Mark Wald, Matteo Scallera, Mauro Fodra, Maytal Zchut, Max Fiumara, Oliver Coipel, Paul Pope, Pedro Cobiaco, Pepe Lana, Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Kuper, Peter Snejbjerg, Phil Hester, PJ Kaiowa, Priscilla Petraites, Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Grampa, Rafael Pimentel, Rafael Sarmento, Renato Arlem, Rob Leigh, Rod San, Rod Reis, Roger Cruz, Santtos, Sebastian Fiumara, Scott Snyder, Valerio Schiti, Wes Craig, Wilton Santos, Yildiray Cinar, Ze Carlos

