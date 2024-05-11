Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, jed mackay, Ryan Stegman, tom brevoort

Marvel's New X-Men #1 Are Either Militia Or The Police, You Choose

X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort went on the Creator Crush podcast recently, and talked about the upcoming X-Men: From The Ashes line.

Article Summary Discussing X-Men: From The Ashes, Tom Brevoort reveals the new team's focus and ethos.

New X-Men series to be a thematic sequel to Morrison and Quitely's acclaimed run.

Cyclops leads a mutant-specific mission in post-Krakoa, Alaska-set X-Men #1.

From The Ashes era includes three flagship titles, showcasing diverse mutant perspectives.

Marvel EVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort went on the Homo Superior Podcast recently, and talked about the upcoming X-Men: From The Ashes line. Including the new X-Men series and the role of the new team. And how it will be a thematic sequel to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's New X-Men from a quarter century ago.

"X-Men is the strike team. Depending on how you look at it, depending on what character you ask, it's either a militia or cops. They're the team that goes out into the world to do what you might think of as classic X-Men business, but they are very still mutant-oriented, which is to say, kind of the three things that are on their to-do list at any given day are: If a new mutant signal shows up on Cerebro, they've got the last Cerebro in existence, they go out, find that person, hopefully bring them into the fold, hopefully try to teach them what being a mutant is and entering into this culture and learning how to do better with the gifts that they've been given. If mutants are being downtrodden somewhere, they're gonna go and kick some ass and keep that from happening. If mutants are acting poorly somewhere, they're gonna go out and kick some ass and keep that from happening. But it's very, it's very mutant-centric. That's the beat. "The analogy that I use is if Doctor Octopus was doing something, was robbing a bank, states over, that's not their problem. They're not gonna go to that probably. If Doctor Octopus was robbing a bank in their backyard, absolutely, they'd go punch him in the nose. But they're not. That's not what they're paying attention to. That's not their gig. Their gig is the mutant beat, mutant activities, and so forth. That book, tonally because of Jed, probably owes a little bit more to the Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely in terms of approach and style than the other books. Its not exactly what Grant and Quitely did, but if you read our first issue, and you'll see there's a couple of things visually that harken back, and, certainly,some of the characters harken back a little bit. And that's just clearly was a run that led really clicked to when it was coming out, and so he pulls a bunch of inspiration from that."

X-Men #1, the new series by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman sees the team heads to Alaska.

"The fall of Krakoa will go down as one of the darkest chapters in mutant history, but Cyclops refuses to allow the X-Men to be victims. The first X-Man, mutantkind's ultimate leader, and arguably the most brilliant strategic mind in the entire Marvel Universe, Scott Summers steps up to guide his species towards a better future in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-MEN." "Announced last month, X-MEN will be the first of three flagship X-titles set in the upcoming From the Ashes era. No longer living under the protection of Krakoa, it's a dangerous time for mutants everywhere, and dangerous times call for radical action! Cyclops gathers a group of his most trusted and reliable mutant soldiers along with the brightest of the next generation to tackle the most prevalent threats to mutantkind, including an existential new enemy that rises out of the remains of ORCHIS. Prepare for a reckoning as this team handles explosive mutant-specific issues without restraint. Humanity can hate them all they want, as long as they fear them!"

Literally from the remains of Orchis, if a bit of Bleeding Cool speculation from recent Jed MacKay issues of Avengers is anything to go by.

"FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. "Taking on the X-Men is always a daunting prospect, but I'm extremely psyched to take this team of mutants back into the world with Ryan!" MacKay said. "When I first got into comics, drawing X-Men was THE job you wanted as an artist," Stegman added. "To have the opportunity now is mind-blowing." "With three flagship titles and a host of additional satellite series, the upcoming From the Ashes era will present fans with a wide range of different approaches to the X-Men's mission statement. Gail Simone and David Marquez' Uncanny X-Men delivers globetrotting super hero adventures as the X-Men show the world all the good mutantkind can accomplish. Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men focuses on the trials and training young mutants need to undergo to survive in a world against them. Meanwhile, MacKay and Stegman's X-MEN sees mutantkind flex their strength and keep hope alive by any means necessary!

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248771

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 Final Orders Due: Jun 02, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!