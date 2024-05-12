Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Grotesquerie, interview with the vampire, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, quantum leap, rick and morty, That '90s Show, The Acolyte, tracker

Doctor Who, Arrowverse, Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Quantum Leap, Arrowverse/"Crisis," Doctor Who, Always Sunny, Grotesquerie, Tracker, Rick and Morty & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Netflix's That '90s Show, NBC's Quantum Leap, Arrowverse/"Crisis," Will Ospreay/AEW, Disney+'s Bluey, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX's Grotesquerie, Adam Copeland/AEW, CBS's Tracker, FX's Shōgun, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, NBC's Cheers, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: That '90s Show, Quantum Leap, Arrowverse/Crisis, Doctor Who, Interview with the Vampire, The Acolyte, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Grotesquerie, Tracker, Rick and Morty, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 12, 2024:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: New Season Starts Sunday, May 12th

That '90s Show Part 2 Set for June, Part 3 in October: Teaser, Images

Quantum Leap: NBCU Explains Why Series Wasn't Moved to Peacock

Arrowverse "Crisis": Guggenheim on Deleted Scenes, Theater Run Plans

Will Ospreay Opens Up About ADHD and Promo Challenges in AEW

Bluey Fans Get Their Fix This Summer with Disney+/Jr. "Minisodes"

Pretty Little Liars: Bechtel & Zaria on "Summer School" Challenges

Doctor Who Releases Episode Trailer for Steven Moffat-Written "BOOM"

Interview with the Vampire S02E01 Images Released; 1 Truth/1 Lie Clue

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage Double Header: Ratings Manipulation

The Acolyte Teaser Brings "Conflict"; New Preview Images Released

Always Sunny Was "Really Happy Accident": Olson on Sweet Dee Audition

Grotesquerie Team, Niecy Nash-Betts Have Some Moves for Travis Kelce

Adam Copeland Twists Knife in the Back of WWE, Calls Loyalty Silly

Tracker S01E12 New Preview: Because You Can't Get Enough Jensen Ackles

Shōgun Shift: Is Hiroyuki Sanada's New Deal a Season 2 Sign?

Rick and Morty: The Anime Early Preview: My Hero Mortydemia (VIDEO)

Cheers Stars Ted Danson & Woody Harrelson Set to Host Series Podcast

Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Goes Meta, Lots to Sing About (Review)

Doctor Who, Young Sheldon, X-Men '97, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!