Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, Haikyu, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Haruichi Furudate, manga

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Advance Movie Tickets Are Now Available

Advance tickets for the North American theatrical premiere of HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle are now available ahead of its May 31st release.

Crunchyroll announced this weekend that tickets for the adrenaline-packed sports volleyball anime, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, are now on sale for North American audiences. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will premiere at theaters across the United States and Canada starting on May 31 and will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. Sports anime and manga are the next best thing to watching a real-life match, guys.

HAIKYU!! is adapted from the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured player known as the "Little Giant," Hinata creates a team in his last year of middle school. His team is unfortunately matched up against "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament, inevitably losing.

After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. Entering high school, he joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined, making his once rival his new teammate. The anime series HAIKYU!! is produced by TOHO Animation.

Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the "Little Giant." But Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated "Dumpster Battle," the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

As of April 30, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle has earned over 10 billion yen (~$65 million USD) since opening in Japan on February 16. The series, which has not had an original episode since 2020, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary on April 6. The first four seasons of HAIKYU!! are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. North American fans! can order their tickets now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!