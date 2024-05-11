Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, x-force

Marvel's New X-Force Is Like Warren Ellis & John Cassaday's Planetary

"X-Force, in terms of description, is probably closest to Warren Ellis' Planetary" - Tom Brevoort, Group Editor of X-Men comics at Marvel.

Article Summary New X-Force series likened to Warren Ellis's Planetary by Marvel's Tom Brevoort.

Forge leads the team using his "maker power" to preempt global crises.

X-Force will feature a roster with Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, and guests.

Geoffrey Thorne pens the series with art by Marcus To, launching July 2024.

Talking to the Homo Superior Podcast recently, Marvel EVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort talked about the upcoming X-Men: From The Ashes line. Including the new X-Force series. And it's not just DC Comics' current Outsiders that has a take on Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's Planetary, published a quarter a decade ago by DC/Wildstorm. Brevoort states;

"X-Force, in terms of description, is probably closest to Warren Ellis' Planetary. On the surface, it looks like a typical X-Force team, traditionally defined as the X-Men's kill squad. I'm kind of of the belief that the X-Men shouldn't have a kill squad, you know, for all that, our good guys go to Wolverine and say, "Hey, we need you to get a bunch of guys to, like, kill a bunch of people so our hands are clean and we could pretend to be moral while knowing about it and sanctioning it." That doesn't make any sense to me. Anyway, X-Force is centered around Forge. Forge has had a vision, and its caused him to build something. The thing he's built predicts fracture points, moments and places in the world where a crisis is going to occur if something isn't done. Forge has assembled X-Force as the machine to deal with those crises. So the membership, who's in it, what they do, how they do it, is all built almost on an unconscious level because it's an outgrowth of Forge's maker power to put together the right elements to deal with the situation. "We'll also, fairly routinely in that book, have extra characters as guest stars and hangers-on in the way that Deadpool is in the first issue. But, you know, there's a larger thing going on. In that "Planetary" sense, not only are Forge and the X-Force characters getting involved in all these weird happenings around the world, but they begin to suss out the pattern behind them Da Vinci Code style. There's something bigger brewing behind all of that that we will slowly peel the onion layers back from and get to. But it's, you know, like, literally, they don't have headquarters. Their headquarters is a self-repairing Blackbird that they fiy around on. They don't do wheels down unless something's going on. They're just on the go constantly."

Not entirely sure that's great for the environment, but hey, that's how X-Force rolls. X-Force #1 launching in July 2024 as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch is written by Geoffrey Thorne and drawn by Marcus To. Previously referred to as an unannounced comic featuring Rachel Summer and Betsy Braddock also, with Forge, Sage, Surge, Tank, and rotating guests, beginning with Deadpool.

"This time, this iconic comic book super squad will be built from the ground up by the mutant inventor—Forge! Accessing an omega-level degree of his unique and complex mutant power to build anything, Forge will bear witness to everything broken in the world. Luckily, he knows exactly who he'll need to repair it: Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and Tank. To save nothing short of existence itself, they'll jump sword, gun, and fist first into deadly uncertainty, and the only thing getting in their way will be the secrets they keep! A new path forged! The world is fractured. Forge uses his powers to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-Force! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! Plus, as Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he'll recruit specialists for each target. It's a revolving door of Marvel guest stars and first up: that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool!" "I cannot believe the reaction to my pitch with, 'That sounds like X-Force to us,'" Thorne shared. "It's a new vibe and a different mission, but it's still X-Force. Looking at all the books coming out under this banner, I'll just paraphrase the prophet, Sheryl Crow: 'All I wanna do is have some fun.' Looking at what I'm getting to do and what the others are bringing, I'm absolutely not the only one." "When Marvel approached me to be the artist for X-FORCE, I was ecstatic," To added. "I was always a big fan of the X-books growing up, and to be a part of bringing that excitement to new and old readers alike was an opportunity I could not turn down. And the chance to draw Betsy Braddock again is icing on the cake!"

X-FORCE #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240607

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

A NEW PATH FORGED!

The world is fractured. FORGE uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-FORCE! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants – RACHEL SUMMERS, BETSY BRADDOCK, SAGE, SURGE and introducing TANK – in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target – first up: that regenerating degenerate, DEADPOOL! Be here for an X-Force like you've never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies and uncover the mystery of Forge's discovery!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!