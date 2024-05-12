Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, from the ashes, Jean Grey, phoenix

Cyclops & Jean Grey's Long Distance Marriage in X-Men: From The Ashes

Tom Brevoort talked about the new Phoenix comic, and how Jean Grey will relate to Scott Summers going forward.

Article Summary Tom Brevoort discusses Jean Grey's cosmic role as Phoenix in the new X-Men series.

Jean and Cyclops maintain their marriage with telepathic 'calls' while she's in space.

Stephanie Phillips to write the Phoenix series, with art by Alessandro Miracolo.

PHOENIX #1 to launch in July, exploring Jean Grey's balance of power and humanity.

Marvel EVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort went on the Homo Superior podcast recently, and talked about the upcoming X-Men: From The Ashes line. Including the new Phoenix comic, and how Jean Grey will relate to Scott Summers going forward. No. More. Throuple.

"Phoenix is kind of what it says on the label. Without getting into too many specifics because some of it impinges on the close of the Krakoa story, Jean Grey is Phoenix again, and in fact has always been Phoenix. I won't get into it here because we'll probably try to put it in the comics at some point, but I have a whole unified field theory about the Jean Grey and Scott Summers relationship that I think makes a lot of sense of a lot of creative choices that were made by different creators pulling in different directions. But that once you look at them through this lens, you can go, "that kind of makes sense." But, anyway, Jean is now the Phoenix. The Phoenix is a cosmic entity, and it's got stuff it needs to do. So this is the cosmic book. This is Jean in space, in the cosmos, dealing with galactic-level threats and big, cosmic stuff on a scale that we haven't typically seen that character involved in. So she's remote."

And no Wolverine to keep Cyclops warm at night?

"For those that are wondering and are concerned, because she's Phoenix, she and Cyclops are still married and they still regularly have telepathic contact with one another even across the light years. It's almost like a regular phone call every Saturday or whatever. But the relationship is really like when you have two partners, and one has to go off to war or go off to serve, and that's the way it is. One's at home, and that's Cyclops, and one's out taking care of the duties of the cosmos, and that is Phoenix. So that'll be a big book because the cosmos is our canvas, and we'll be seeing a lot of pieces from the cosmic end of the scale as guest characters and villains and things beyond even just the characters that you would typically think of for the X-Men. So, we'll do Starjammers, and we'll do Imperial Guard, but we'll also do Nova at this point. He's been on X-Men Red so much he might as well be a mutant. We'll do Guardians of the Galaxy stuff. We'll do stuff from G.O.D.S. All that other stuff is all fodder for this book. But it's Jean being big and awesome."

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool ran some X-Men gossip that seems to have been quite on the money, including Stephanie Phillips writing a new Phoenix series for Marvel Comics as part of their X-Men relaunch, From The Ashes, now confirmed to be drawn by Alessandro Miracolo inJuly.

"As one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, Jean Grey's infinite potential sets her apart from even her fellow Omega-Level mutants. This July, the From the Ashes era begins, but as the X-Men regroup across the globe, Xavier's first student will ascend to the cosmos to fulfill her divine destiny! Behold the adventures of the universe's newest savior in PHOENIX, a new ongoing Jean Grey solo series from hotshot Marvel writer Stephanie Phillips (Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Black Widow & Hawkeye) and dynamic rising star artist Alessandro Miracolo (White Widow). "During the final moments of Krakoa, currently being told in Rise of the Powers of X and X-Men Forever, Jean Grey finds herself at the epicenter of creation and rebirth known as the White Hot Room. What shocking metamorphosis occurs that leads to her adopting a new costume and taking to the stars as the PHOENIX? And with her deadly reputation preceding her, will the galaxy kneel or cower before her greatness? "She is Jean Grey. She is Phoenix. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from Nova brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine… "Jean is one of the most powerful characters I've ever written," Phillips explained. "The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power. So, that dance is what we hope to have on full display in this story… a cosmic ballet that shows how beautiful the Phoenix Force can be when working in tandem with Jean Grey. And let me assure you, Alessandro Miracolo has made that cosmic dance look absolutely gorgeous." "This is fantastic! Being an X-Men fan since I was a kid, I'm so happy to work on such an important character like Phoenix, and Stephanie's writing has been incredible!" Miracolo shared. "Depicting Phoenix out in the cosmos and unleashing her energy has been thrilling and simply epic, and there's also really emotional moments that I hope to make the most of. I wish I could say more but I hope everyone is excited because this will be fun!"

PHOENIX #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmin Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX! She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 Final Orders Due: Jun 02, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!