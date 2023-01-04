Marvel To Commemorate Death Of Gwen Stacy In 2023

Today, comic book stores received copies of free Marvel Calendars to give to customers. classically they show the year ahead, as well as list upcoming projects. In the past that has teased a number of projects, such as Marvel getting the Conan license back,

The Marvel Promotional Calendars have been known to give away all sorts of interesting info. The 2018 Calendar featured Conan, ahead of the announcement they were getting the license back as well as the implication that the Fantastic Four were to return. The 2016 Calendar also showed us how serious Marvel was about not promoting the X-Men. The 2014 Calendar predicted the All-New Marvel promotion and relaunch. And, from having no mention of them made seven years ago, the Marvel 2021 Calendar spotlighted the Fantastic Four. ahead of their sixtieth anniversary, which suggested that Marvel Comics would have quite the focus on their first family during the whole year. Which is exactly what happened.

The Marvel 2023 Calendar doesn't tease upcoming projects so much, as it provides retailers with reasons to restock ahead of anniversaries through the year which Marvel will be promoting. There are lots from 1963, such as the 60th anniversary of Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man and more. But something happened in 1973 which is also getting some anniversary attention.

Spider-Gwen debuted in Edge Of Spider-Verse in 2014, so no anniversary for her. Gwen Stacy also first appeared in 1965 in Amazing Spider-Man, so no anniversary there. But The Death Of Gwen Stacy happened in 1973, so it's a fiftieth anniversary for… her death? Is Marvel going to issue 50th anniversary commemorative armbands from the time Green Goblin knocked her off a bridge and Spider-Man broke her neck trying to catch her?

The Night Gwen Stacy Died ran in Amazing Spider-Man #121–122 published for June and July 1973, by Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, John Romita Sr. and Tony Mortellaro. Before this story, the death of a superhero's supporting cast was not a thing. That changed with this comic ad it is considered a pivotal point for the end of the Silver Age of comics and introducing the Bronze Age. This change in storyline also led to the increase in prominence of Luke Cage and Mary Jane Watson, the creation of the Punisher, and Green Goblin's status as Spider-Man's main enemy going forward.