Marvel Publishes Star Wars: A New Legacy Ahead Of 2025 Relaunch

In January, Marvel Comics will be launching the one-shot comic Star Wars: A New Legacy to lead into the new relaunch for 2025.

In January, Marvel Comics will be launching the one-shot comic Star Wars: A New Legacy to lead into the new relaunch of Star Wars for Marvel and the tenth anniversary of getting the license back from Dark Horse in 2015. With new stories by Star Wars writers through that decade, Charles Soule, Jason Aaron, and Kieron Gillen, spotlighting characters such as that first appeared in Marvel comics, including Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, 0-0-0, BT-1 and Krrsantan.

"From Darth Vader to Grand Moff Tarkin, the Empire's most powerful gather on Alderaan to honor Emperor Palpatine in a thrilling story from New York Times best-selling STAR WARS (2020) author Charles Soule and acclaimed STAR WARS (2020) artist Ramon Rosanas! During this lavish Imperial event, Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros stage a daring heist, not knowing that Valance is hot on the trail! And a Sith artifact threatens to spoil the party for everyone! It's a collision course of comics-originating characters including Darth Momin, Chanath Cha, Rik Duel, Commander Zahra, the Tagges, and many more, from the fan-favorite to obscure!

What ever happened to Scar Squadron? Also known as Task Force 99, this elite group of stormtroopers led by Sergeant Kreel answered directly to Darth Vader and were among the deadliest threats Luke, Leia, and the Rebellion faced throughout Jason Aaron's pivotal run. Discover where their dark path led as Aaron revisits them alongside fellow Star Wars superstar Leonard Kirk.

"Kieron Gillen returns to the dark side with a story set during his acclaimed run of DARTH VADER (2015) where he introduced breakout star Doctor Aphra! Joined by Salva Espin (STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD), enjoy Vader and Aphra's troubled dynamic once more and gasp at a perilous game between Aphra's old crew: 0-0-0, BT-1 and Krrsantan!

"This is the monumental moment we've been waiting for: celebrating a decade of the re-union of Marvel Comics and Star Wars!" Editor Mark Paniccia said. "We've got a great package here with some of the most influential Star Wars comic writers in recent history along with amazing art. It is so cool to spotlight as many of the Marvel-created characters as we could. Longtime and new fans alike will get a kick in the thrusters with this!"

STAR WARS: A NEW LEGACY #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE, JASON AARON & KIERON GILLEN

Art by RAMON ROSANAS, LEONARD KIRK & SALVA ESPIN

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Virgin Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 1/29

