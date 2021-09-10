Marvel Releases Trailer, Preview Art for Amazing Spider-Man #75

Just as Nick Spencer has flown the proverbial coop in search of sweet Substack cash, so too will Peter Parker leave the starring role in Amazing Spider-Man beginning with Amazing Spider-Man #75, in stores from Marvel in October. And Spider-Man isn't the only thing getting cloned around here. In the mighty Marvel tradition, not only is the House of Ideas once again rehashing the Clone Saga, but they're also rehashing Brand New Day, bringing on a cavalcade of creative teams to publish a thrice-monthly comic. When all is said and done, this launch will likely incorporate a minimum of 3 of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. We've got rehashing an old event. Check. Replacing a popular character with a new version. Check. Crapload of variant covers? PreviewsWorld is showing nine, so check. The only thing that's truly baffling about any of this is how the hell Marvel resisted rebooting the comic with a new number one issue! Well, maybe they'll wait until after Amazing Spider-Man #100 for that.

A press release promoting the trailer provides more info:

An all-star lineup of writers and artists have assembled to bring you one of the boldest sagas in Spider-Man history! Kicking off next month in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75, creators Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, Zeb Wells, and Kelly Thompson will team up on the thrice monthly title and shake up the Spider-Man status quo beyond your wildest expectations. This revolutionary era will see the return of Peter Parker's fan-favorite clone: Ben Reilly. Backed by the Beyond Corporation, Ben Reilly is more than ready to take over and be the best Spider-Man there ever was. Does he have what it takes? And what does Peter have to say about it? This fresh take on the Spider-Man mythos will introduce new foes, redefine classic villains, and make you rethink the whole concept of Spider-Man! Get your first look at Ben Reilly's early adventures as the new Spidey in the all-new AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BEYOND trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork, then look through the gallery below! Find out if Ben Reilly is up for the challenge when AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 hits stands on October 6!

Check out the trailer below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 Trailer | Marvel Comics (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz8ZZmF5Kro)

And check out some interior art from the comic here: