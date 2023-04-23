Marvel Reprints 2018's Star Wars Thrawn After eBay Sales Top $3000 Marvel Comics (eventually) published a Star Wars: Thrawn series back in 2018. Copies of the TPB on Amazon are listed for $100 each.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics (eventually) published a Star Wars: Thrawn series back in 2018. After Star Wars: Celebration showed the first live-action version of the character in the upcoming Ahsoka series for Disney+, back issue sales for his first comic book appearance boomed. A CGC 9.8 copy of the 1:50 variant cover sold for over $3000, while the 1:10 variant sold for $300 and standard cover in the same grade sold for over $200 while raw copies sell for $50 up. And the trade paperback collection of the series has also been selling on eBay from $80 in recent days. Copies on Amazon are listed for $100 each. And now Marvel Comics has decided that five years later, the collection might deserve a new printing for August., alongside the broadcast of the Ahsoka TV show, for $18 – which is more than it originally cost, but a lot less than $80.

He's one of the most cunning and ruthless warriors in the history of Star Wars! Now, discover how Grand Admiral Thrawn became one of the most feared military tacticians in a galaxy far, far away. Jody Houser and Luke Ross adapt Timothy Zahn's New York Times best-selling novel about Thrawn's rise through the Imperial ranks! Meet young Lieutenant Thrawn, who graduated the Imperial Academy with the highest marks possible. He's been assigned his own personal assistant, Ensign Eli Vanto, and is ascending quickly – but that doesn't mean everyone in the Imperial Navy wants him to succeed. And Thrawn isn't the Empire's only rising star – so is Arihnda Pryce. The two rivals' paths will cross, and tensions will run high, when they discover a dark secret within the Empire. COLLECTING: Star Wars: Thrawn #1-6

Grand Admiral Thrawn starred in the Star Wars Thrawn trilogy of novels by Timothy Zahn in the early nineties. An imperial military leader, known as the most brilliant of the Emperor's minions, he leads the remnants of the scattered Galactic Empire in a campaign against the New Republic. His story has been explored in various other novels, short stories, comics, and video games, though in 2014, these early works were among those rebranded as Star Wars Legends by Lucasfilm, and rendered non-canon. Thrawn returned to canon in the TV cartoon Star Wars Rebels voiced by Lars Mikkelsen, Zahn wrote a new Thrawn trilogy and sequel and Marvel Comics (eventually) published a new series. And now he will appear in the live-action TV series Ahsoka.