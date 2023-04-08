Heather Antos Recalls When There Was No Time For Thrawn In Star Wars Star Wars Celebration in London debuted the trailer to Ahsoka which also included a back view of Grand Admiral Thrawn, confirmed in dialogue.

This weekend, Star Wars Celebration in London debuted the trailer to the new Disney+ live-action TV series Ahsoka. Which also included a back view of Grand Admiral Thrawn, confirmed in dialogue.

Former Marvel Star Wars and IDW Star Wars comics editor, Heather Antos tweeted "I will never forget when I first pitched doing THRAWN comics at Marvel, a Very Important Higher UpTM said, and I quote "The blue guy? No one cares about him." Fast forward 3 years later and this announcement was the BIGGEST Star Wars news to come out of SDCC."

That was the Marvel Comics Star Wars series that starred Thrawn. Antos added "Thrawn and the Heir to the Empire trilogy is what made me the Star Wars fan I am today. To FINALLY see a glimpse of him in live-action brings me joy like no other. As the "blue guy" himself said: Everything Leading Up To This Moment Has Been Rehearsal." Jody Houser added "Oh hey, I wrote that! It was nice to get a Thrawn glimpse today for my birthday."

Grand Admiral Thrawn starred in the Star Wars Thrawn trilogy of novels by Timothy Zahn in the early nineties. An imperial military leader, known as the most brilliant of the Emperor's minions, he leads the remnants of the scattered Galactic Empire in a campaign against the New Republic. His story has been explored in various other novels, short stories, comics, and video games, though in 2014, these early works were among those rebranded as Star Wars Legends by Lucasfilm, and rendered non-canon. Thrawn returned to canon in the TV cartoon Star Wars Rebels voiced by Lars Mikkelsen, Zahn wrote a new Thrawn trilogy and sequel and Marvel Comics (eventually) published a new series. And now he will appear in the live-action TV series Ahsoka.