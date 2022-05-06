Marvel Steps Up Game for Olivier Coipel Marvel's Voices Pride Variant

This June, Marvel will celebrate LGBTQAI+ pride in the best way possible: the way where you give Marvel ten dollars. But what if there was a way to celebrate LGBTQAI+ equality even more? What if you could give Marvel ten bucks more than once? Face front, true believers! The House of Ideas has got your back with a new variant cover by Olivier Coipel for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1! Excelsior!

You may have noticed that first paragraph is almost word for word the same as the article we recently published about Amy Reeder's Loki variant cover, with some exceptions. First, we replaced Amy Reeder's name with Olivier Coipel's. And second, Marvel has added an A (to represent Asexual or Ally), as their previous press release noted:

Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate Pride Month this year with another giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics' most iconic LGBTQI+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQI+ superstars and emerging talent!

But the latest one says:

Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate Pride Month this year with an monumental giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics' most iconic LGBTQAI+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQAI+ superstars and emerging talent!

So as you can see, in addition to both Marvel and Bleeding Cool being in the habit of recycling material, this comic has gotten even more inclusive in the span of just two weeks! Plus, it's gone from just giant-sized to monumental giant-sized! Just like our waist size over the last decade! And for the same low price of ten bucks? How can you resist?!

Today, fans can get their first look at a brand-new variant cover for 2022's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE drawn by superstar artist Olivier Coipel. Once again lending his acclaimed talents to Marvel's Pride Month celebration, Coipel's extraordinary cover showcases three of Marvel's most prominent LGBTQAI+ heroes: the mutant speedster and first openly gay Marvel hero Northstar, divine warrior Angela, and America Chavez, breakout Young Avenger and star of the upcoming DEFENDERS BEYOND.

Clearly, you need one copy of the main cover for reading, one for saving, and then one each of all the different variants. Can you afford to show your support for LGBTQAI+ pride this year? If not, maybe try a Marvel credit card?

MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 COIPEL VAR

APR220868

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Olivier Coipel

Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021's anthology, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won't be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon's complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU's real god of love – Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that's just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL'S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window!

RATED T+

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: $9.99