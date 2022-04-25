Loki Variants Featured on Variant for Marvel's Voices: Pride

This June, Marvel will celebrate LGBTQI+ pride in the best way possible: the way where you give Marvel ten dollars. But what if there was a way to celebrate LGBTQI+ equality even more? What if you could give Marvel ten bucks more than once? Face front, true believers! The House of Ideas has got your back with a new variant cover by Amy Reeder for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1! Excelsior!

Reeder's variant features Asgardian trickster god Loki front and center, with multiple additional Lokis from various alternate universes surrounding him. Can you imagine missing out on this because you only bought the main cover for reading? Clearly, you need one copy of the main cover for reading, one for saving, and then one each of all the different variants. Can you afford to show your support for LGBTQI+ pride this year? If not, maybe try a Marvel credit card?

A press release from Marvel mentions other opportunities to give Marvel money:

Currently dealing with the massive impact of Odin's death and changes to Asgard in Donny Cates and Nic Klein's epic run on THOR, Loki will also soon be starring in Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez's DEFENDERS: BEYOND! Launching during Pride Month, this five-issue saga will see the return of the Loki variant from Ewing's LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD series. Loki will assemble a new team of Defenders for a mission will take them to the very limits of space and time (and beyond) as they confront questions about the very fabric of the Marvel Universe and tackle a threat no one is prepared for! Be sure to pick up THOR #24 this coming Wednesday for a special prelude story to this exciting new chapter for Marvel's master of mischief!

GLAAD gave Marvel a nomination (but not a win) for Outstanding Original Graphic Novel in its annual awards for last year's Marvel's Voices: Pride Anthology. Will lightning narrowly miss a second time? We'll find out later this year. For now, check out the solicit and Amy Reeder variant cover for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 below.

MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 REEDER VAR

APR220867

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Amy Reeder

Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021's anthology, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won't be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon's complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU's real god of love – Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that's just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL'S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window!

RATED T+

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: $9.99