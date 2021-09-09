Marvel Teases New Sorcerer Supreme in Death of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has a problem. He's gonna die. Look, it happens to everyone in the Marvel Universe eventually, so it's not a big deal or anything, but it's totally invoncenient! We mean, who's gonna take care of his business of Sorcerer Supreming while he's gone? The last thing you want when you shockingly die in a Marvel mini-series named after you dying is to have a crapload of work stack up by the time you are shockingly resurrected in a Marvel mini-series named after you coming back. That would be a total bummer! Luckily, in Death of Doctor Strange #4, Marvel will already have a replacement ready to pick up the mantle.

A press release from Marvel.com teases:

Debuting later this month, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will tell the final saga in the life of Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme! Written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett, this five-issue epic will not only deal with the complex mystery behind Strange's murder, but also introduce the dangerous mystical and other-dimensional threats that will be unleashed in his absence. Who has the skills and command over the mystic arts to save the Marvel Universe? Find out in December's DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 when a hero steps up to resume the duties of the Sorcerer Supreme!

Whoever it is, we're sure it will rock the Doctor Strange universe to its very foundations!

Additionally, Marvel announced two more one-shots spinning out of Death of Doctor Strange, because if you're going to shockingly kill off a character in a mini-series named after shockingly killing them off, you've got to get your god damn money's worth, don't you? A long time ago, Doctor Strange destroyed every vampire in the world with one spell, including Dracula. Now, with Strange dead, Dracula's Vampire Nation celebrates! That doesn't sit too well with Strange's old friend, and new Vampire Nation sheriff, Blade the Vampire Hunter! But what happens when interlopers from another dimension invade the vamp's territory and put all the bloodsuckers' lives at risk? Will Blade do his duty to protect them? Or will he help make sure the vamps stay wiped out this time? And mutant masterminds writer Si Spurrirer and Bob Quinn reunite in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT, a crossover issue that will pick up on the aftermath of Spurrier's critically acclaimed BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE series and recent developments in the world of the X-Men. All manner of vile extradimensional foes are invading Earth following the collapse of Doctor Strange's magical safeguards for the planet. Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, and his daughter Jacks, now sharing the burden of the Ebony Blade with her father, ride off to confront a terrible evil attacking London – the X-MEN?! Krakoa's greatest heroes have been transformed – but by what?! Jacks, Dane and Faiza Hussain – wielder of the mighty sword Excalibur – must team up to save the X-Men before an even deadlier threat destroys them all!

Well, that will be well worth the presumably five bucks apiece. Here's some shocking solicits and covers, true believers!

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by DYLAN BURNETT

Cover by BOSSLOGIC

On Sale 12/1 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT #1

SI SPURRIER

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/15 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 12/22