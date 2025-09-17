Marvel To Launch A New Knull Series In 2026, Spinning Out Of Venom

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, king in black, knull

Marvel Comics are to launch a new Knull series in 2026, spinning out of Venom #250, by Al Ewing, Tom Waltz, and Juanan Ramirez

Marvel is to launch Knull's first-ever solo series this January. And following the return of the King In Black in next month's Venom #250. The five-issue limited series will be written by current Venom writer Al Ewing, along with Tom Waltz of Wolverine: Blood Hunt, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and drawn by Eddie Brock: Carnage artist Juanan Ramirez.

"Emerging from the darkness during Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's seminal run, Knull became the comic book supervillain of the decade, headlining the 2020 crossover, King in Black. It took the combined might of Marvel's greatest heroes to stop him and his symbiote army from conquering Earth. Now, he begins a new reign of terror, but first, he must reclaim his throne from a startling usurper. Discover his current whereabouts in VENOM #250, and then follow his path of destruction to amass new power in KNULL #1, a pivotal chapter in the lead up to a symbiote epic coming in 2026."

KNULL #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

Art by JUANAN RAMIREZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 1/14

RETURN OF THE KING! Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captors think Knull has nothing to fight back with — but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it… and take his revenge.

"When super-editor Jordan White reached out to me to see if I'd be interested in collaborating with fellow writer Al Ewing on the new Knull series, I couldn't jump at the chance fast enough," Waltz shared. "Besides working alongside Al, who is an absolutely fantastic and steady talent, the kicker for me was getting to play with such an amazing character with such untapped potential as Knull. The King in Black has once again risen up out of the void to cause delicious havoc and mayhem across the universe, and we've got surprises a'plenty in store, my friends. And just wait until everyone sees Juanan Ramirez's darkly bombastic artwork — WOW!" "Drawing the God of Symbiote hits hard right from page one. Tom and Al are totally to blame for how much fun I'm having working on this. I hope readers are ready to dive into something absolutely WILD!" Ramirez said.