Marvel to Launch New Defenders Mini by Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez

Spinning out of Marvel Comics #1000 (remember that?), Marvel Comics will launch a new Defenders series by Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez. Launching in August, the series will last five issues and pick up where the events of Marvel Comics #1000 left off.

Unfortunately, the Marvel Universe has been shaken to its foundation, leaving nothing the same again, at least six or seven times since Marvel Comics #1000 came out, so it's hard to imagine anything written back then is still relevant without major rework. After all, the consequences of these super-mega-crossover events are very real and long-lasting, so it's not like you can just take a story written before one or more of them took place and tell it just the same afterward. Unless, of course, you're trying to tell us that's all hyperbole. There is no way you are trying to tell us that, right?

Anyway, in a press release Marvel provided to Newsarama as an arranged EXXXCLUSIVE that is sure to leave everyone extremely impressed with Newsarama's journalism skills and probably get everyone involved laid multiple times, Ewing had the following to say:

Defenders is something I've been turning over in my head since Marvel Comics #1000. Now it's finally here – and Javier Rodriguez is joining me, with all the power at his command and all the artistic freedom I can give him! When you ride with the Defenders – you're on the trip of a lifetime!

Of course, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston did scoop this way back in February, but they don't call him the sexiest man in comics journalism for nothing. They call him that because he paid off a Harveys judge. Anyway, we asked him for comment on the scoop, and he whispered in his sultry voice: "Pip pip."

Here's how Marvel describes the series:

When existence itself faces extraordinary threats, it needs an extraordinary defense! That's when you call…the Defenders! Doctor Strange and the Masked Raider take a non-team of Marvel's weirdest, wildest heroes on a mission that will uncover the hidden architecture of reality itself! This cosmos was not the first to exist…but if the Defenders can't track Marvel's oldest villain through the deepest trenches of time — it might be the last!

Look for the first issue in stores on August 11th.