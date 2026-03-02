Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, silver surfer

Marvel To Launch Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer In June 2026

Marvel Comics to launch a new one-shot Fantastic Four: First Foes: Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer in June 2026

Article Summary Marvel Comics launches Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer one-shot in June 2026, expanding the Silver Surfer mythos.

The comic ties into the MCU's Fantastic Four: The First Steps, focusing on Shalla-Bal as Galactus's herald.

Dan Slott and Mark Buckingham return as creative team, with covers by acclaimed artist Phil Noto.

Explore Shalla-Bal's journey from Zenn-La to Silver Surfer, tying in with Franklin Richards and the Power Cosmic.

Marvel Comics is to publish a Shalla Bal: Silver Surfer comic in June 2026, showing an earlier story of Shalla-Bal, the herald of Galactus, in the recent MCU movie Fantastic Four: The First Steps, as part of their First Foes quarterly one-shot specials.

When Marvel Studios released Fantastic Four: First Steps in cinemas last year, they also published a prequel comic book by Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham, with covers by Phil Noto, called Fantastic Four: First Steps, which looks at the Fantastic Four's dealings with The Mole Man in MCU continuity. This week, it seems they are doing it again with Fantastic Four: First Foes by Dan Slott and Mark Buckingham, again with Phil Noto covers, which will explore the other villains mentioned in the movie, starting with the Mad Thinker. And then next up in June, Shalla Bal….

In the MCU, Shalla Bal was the Zenn-Lavian who chose to become the herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer, in exchange for Zenn-La being spared from destruction. It was she who arrived in Fantastic Four: The First Steps, delivering a warning of Galactus's arrival to the people of Earth, and discovered that their newborn child, Franklin Richards, was a possessor of the Power Cosmic and might be a successor to Galactus. Charged with abducting Franklin Richards, she was eventually persuaded to turn against Galactus, sending them to the furthest edges of the universe. Fantastic Four: First Foes – Shalla Bal #1, with covers by Phil Noto, and probably by Dan Slott and Mark Buckingham, will be published by Marvel Comics in June. Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 is published on Wednesday.

Fantastic 4: First Foes #1

by Dan Slott, Ryan North, Phil Noto, Mark Buckingham

FROM THE WORLD OF THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! Return to the universe of the legendary film in the first of a series of specials!! On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world's champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn't happy about things. He's known as the Mad Thinker, and he's determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!