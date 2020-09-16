Marvel UK Superheroes, The Union, Rescheduled as King In Black Tie-In

It was originally solicited as launching, spinning out of the recent Empyre crossover, The Union, a superhero team reflecting the different countries of the United Kingdom Of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but also a nation at war with itself over Brexit and devolution. As is traditional, the sun has set over Empyre, but The Union goes on, written by Paul Grist who gave us Burglar Bill, Kane, Jack Staff and Mudman, with Italian artist Andrea Di Vito, and now, definitely, coming out in December. And it may no longer be an Empyre tie-in, but it is now a King In Black tie-in. Which is one hell of a trick. This is not just a reschedule, but a rewrite and a redraw…

THE UNION by writer Paul Grist (Judge Dredd, Jack Staff) and artist Andrea Di Vito (Annihilation) will make its grand debut this December! When Knull and his symbiote dragons invade Earth, the Britannia Project, a top-secret program, will assemble a new team of British super heroes. The goal: to be an exemplar of what Britain can be…to show that we can overcome our differences, and work together to protect with a common purpose!

The Union is led by the beloved Britannia, the noble warrior-hero who has long stood as a beacon for all that is best and bright in these historic isles. But despite the Project's best efforts, these heroes aren't quite what they seem, and Britannia may have her work cut out for her!

In addition to Union Jack, readers everywhere will soon meet exciting new UK-based heroes such as:

The Choir, a victim of scientific experiments who became a living weapon with sonic abilities: whether that's subtle sounds to disorient people's brains, or screams that could knock over buildings! The most tragic member of the team, she finds it hard to trust others.

Kelpie, an ancient water demon who can turn her body to water and has control over water around her. Though she seems light and breezy, she may be the most volatile member of the team.

Snakes, the muscle of the team…but also the most mysterious. He's a man of few words–probably because he's a telepath to boot! People are uncomfortable around him. Is he a man to be trusted?

And of course, Britannia, one of Britain's oldest heroes. She symbolizes all that's bright and good about Britain. If she can't whip these heroes into a team, no one can!