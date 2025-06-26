Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: marvel zombies, Secret Wars

Marvel Zombies Infect The Secret Wars In October

Marvel Zombies Red Band by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Jan Bazaldua is going to infect Fantastic Four #1 and then Secret Wars.

Article Summary Marvel Zombies Red Band launches with explicit, polybagged horror from Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Jan Bazaldua

The undead plague spreads to Fantastic Four #1 and infects pivotal events like Marvel's original Secret Wars

The series reimagines Marvel history with blood-soaked twists, pushing gore and horror to new extremes

Writers promise a gut-churning epic that ravages classic Marvel heroes in ways fans have never seen before

Marvel Zombies Red Band by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Jan Bazaldua arrives this September, as in last week's Marvel September solicits but we now have October covers well. And they are going to infect Fantastic Four #1… and in October, Secret Wars.

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE DEAD RISE AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME! It was the most important space flight in the history of the Marvel Universe – four intrepid heroes took off into the unknown and returned changed, gifted with great abilities…and hungering for human flesh! Travel back to the birth of a Marvel Universe parallel to our own but chock-full of horror since its very inception! Which heroes will rise to become the champions we know and love? Which will be torn limb from limb? And which will devour the scraps? Find out in this blood-soaked series!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 10/22 "Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged with a warning for explicit content, the Red Band imprint unleashes the full potential of Marvel Zombies storytelling, shattering any limits on gore, blood and horror! In the upcoming saga, the undead will consume Marvel Comics history, ravaging pivotal stories with their insatiable hunger including the fateful space voyage of Marvel's First Family and the original Secret Wars!" "Writing Marvel Zombies: Red Band is nothing short of a dream come true for Griffin and I," Parker said. "As lifelong fans of the Marvel Universe and its storied past, as well as writers who have made their love for the genre of bloodsoaked horror a matter of public record, this project could not be more in our sweet spot. With Jan Bazaldua and the rest of the unbelievable talent bringing this crazy book to life, we are rewriting Marvel history in new and terrifying ways, and we sincerely hope you'll join us." "Ethan and I are like mad scientists combining so many different things we love on Marvel Zombies: Red Band," Sheridan added. "The result is this viscera-drenched, blood-soaked, gut-covered epic spanning across all the biggest events in Marvel history. It really should be clear, we have so much appreciation for the Marvel Universe… which is why it is such a shame that we have to rip it to shreds in the kind of disgusting fashion that one can only find on the other side of a freshly torn open polybag. See you there, True Believer."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!