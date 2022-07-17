Marvels #12 Preview: All's Well That Ends Well?

The heroes have saved Siancong — literally — in this preview of Marvels #12. But will anything be the same again? Of course not. It's a Marvel comic, after all! Check out the preview below.

Marvels #12

by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross

With the final truths revealed, the Marvels face an unimaginably deadly threat and have to find a way to save a world, a universe – and themselves. And even if they manage it, the aftermath will leave Siancong – and the Marvel Universe – forever changed.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609594001211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609594001221 – THE MARVELS 12 REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

