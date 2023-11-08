Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, fcbd

Marvel's Blood Hunt, Second Title For Free Comic Book Day FCBD 2024

Free Comic Book Day 2024 will fall on Star Wars Day, May The Fourth. And Marvel will have Blood Hunt to kick off the Blade/Avengers crossover.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt to headline FCBD 2024, featuring a Blade/Avengers crossover.

May 4th's FCBD aligns with Star Wars Day, but no Star Wars Marvel comic announced yet.

Jed MacKay hints at desperate themes in the expansive Blood Hunt event series.

IDW's Monster High debuts on FCBD, teasing a new comic series and graphic novel.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 will fall on Star Wars Day, May The Fourth. And while one might suggest that Marvel Comics will have a Star Wars Free Comic Book Day title tot take advantage of that, Popverse has stated that Marvel will also have a Blood Hunt title to kick off that Blade/Avengers crossover.

And quoting writer Jed MacKay saying "Essentially the world has been caught by surprise by vampires and shadowy creatures… is an ambush on the entire planet. There is tone of desperation. Desperation I think would be the largest theme there, but the superheroes are going to rally. They're going to fight the good fight, no matter how dark the skies are, no matter how bleak the odds are." Popverse stated that "at current estimation, the 'Blood Hunt' crossover event will run through the ongoing Avengers, Moon Knight, and Doctor Strange series (which MacKay also writes). Additional unnamed ongoing books will also have tie-in issues, and there will also be various 'Blood Hunt '-specific miniseries and one-shots." I think, given the current plotlines and cover art shown, that Miles Morales: Spider-Man may also be involved.

That's the second Free Comic Book Day title to be named for 2024, Bleeding Cool had previously revealed that IDW Entertainment would launch its own Monster High series on Free Comic Book Day, based on the Mattel property. The Monster High: New Scaremester comic will have an exclusive new story and preview of its new ten-issue comic book series Monster High: New Scaremester, being published by IDW in 2024. Abrams also has a Monster High graphic novel in the works, separately from IDW Publishing.

"Ever since Monster High's original launch in 2010, the franchise has been rooted in storytelling," said Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel. "We're so 'hexcited' to continue this tradition by partnering with Abrams to extend the world of Monster High with a new original middle-grade novel. Regarding our alumni characters, the ultra-engaged Monster High fangdom has had a common ask… 'What happened next?' We're thrilled to partner with ABRAMS and IDW to answer that question."

Monster High is a fashion doll franchise created by Garrett Sander and launched by Mattel in 2010, aimed at children ages 7-14, in the fictional American town of New Salem, with characters inspired by classic monster movies and sci-fi thrillers. The characters are intended to be the teenage children of monsters and other mythical creatures, and the school is renowned for allowing all species of monsters to enrol in it, in contrast with other schools in other towns, which are reserved for one type of monster only. Spinoffs include animated web series, TV specials and films, video games and YA novels. But there have been other comic books, too.

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores and takes place on the first Saturday of May, with around fifty comic books being given away. It was founded by comic book retailer Joe Field in 2002 and is generally run by Diamond Comic Distributors, though that has been changing in recent years.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!