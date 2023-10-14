Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Spider-Man | Tagged: blade, Blood Hunt, miles morales, vampires

Marvel Promises Death In Avengers/Blade Crossover, Blood Hunt

In Spring 2024, Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia will launch Blood Hunt, a vampire crossover event between Avengers, Blade and Miles Morales:

Each year at New York Comic Con, the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel delivers the most industry-shaking announcements of the weekend. Today was no exception with the reveal of Marvel's next major crossover event: BLOOD HUNT! Vampires have always walked amongst the shadows of the Marvel Universe, but in Spring 2024, the long night arrives and these bloodsucking terrors will endure the spotlight like never before. The main event series will be brought to life by an A-team of Marvel talent: current AVENGERS scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed X-MEN artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. In classic Marvel fashion, BLOOD HUNT will also spill out into a host of tie-in issues in Marvel's hottest current series and see the launch of all-new limited series, one-shots, and redefining status quos. Brimming with unsurmountable stakes, this startling saga will drag the world into darkness as your favorite heroes struggle to ward off the vampire race's cursed crusade of terror!

And a handy dandy trailer…

Once upon a time, in 2011, Marvel executive, David Gabriel, Senior Vice President of Sales at Marvel Comics, told retailers that as a result of the Fantastic Four sales and media coverage, with the death of the Human Torch, Marvel was going to kill a main character every quarter. He also added, "this is not a joke". Even though everyone took it as such. However, in the years since, it seems to have played out pretty much like that if you crunch the numbers.

