IDW to Launch Monster High for Free Comic Book Day 2024

IDW Entertainment will launch its own Monster High series on Free Comic Book Day on the 4th of May, 2024, based on the Mattel property.

IDW Entertainment will launch its own Monster High series on Free Comic Book Day on the 4th of May, 2024, based on the Mattel property. This makes Monster High the first FCBD comic for 2024 to be confirmed. The comic will have an exclusive new story and preview of its new ten-issue comic book series Monster High: New Scaremester, being published by IDW in 2014. Abrams also has a Monster High graphic novel in the works, separately from IDW Publishing.

"Ever since Monster High's original launch in 2010, the franchise has been rooted in storytelling," said Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel. "We're so 'hexcited' to continue this tradition by partnering with Abrams to extend the world of Monster High with a new original middle-grade novel. Regarding our alumni characters, the ultra-engaged Monster High fangdom has had a common ask… 'What happened next?' We're thrilled to partner with ABRAMS and IDW to answer that question."

Monster High is a fashion doll franchise created by Garrett Sander and launched by Mattel in 2010, aimed at children ages 7-14, in the fictional American town of New Salem, with characters inspired by classic monster movies and sci-fi thrillers. The characters are intended to be the teenage children of monsters and other mythical creatures, and the school is renowned for allowing all species of monsters to enrol in it, in contrast with other schools in other towns, which are reserved for one type of monster only. Spinoffs include animated web series, TV specials and films, video games and YA novels. But there have been other comic books, too.

Previously, Little, Brown Books published Monster High graphic novels back in 2014, with Hopes and Screams by Heather Nuhfer and Josh Howard, I Only Have Eye For You by Heather Nuhfer and Kellee Riley and an uncredited webcomic, Who Are The Fright-Mares? and mini-comics included with the dolls.

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores and takes place on the first Saturday of May, with around fifty comic books being given away. It was founded by comic book retailer Joe Field in 2002 and is generally run by Diamond Comic Distributors, though that has been changing in recent years.

