Marvel's Doctor Doom Overdose for 2026 with Doom 2099: Rage Of Doom

Marvel Comics will continue its Doom 2099 series as part of its effort to publish as many Doctor Doom-related comic books in the run-up to the Avengers: Doomsday movie, starring Robert Downey Jr. behind the mask. So as well as the One World Under Doom collections, the Doom-related Armageddon event, the recent Will of Doom that set up the 2026 Marvel Universe and Dungeons Of Doom starting soon, last year's Doomed 2099, and probably Doom Knight, Doomdevil, X-Doom, Spider-Doom, Doom Force, Dooms Of Our Lives, Murder She Doomed, For All Doomkind, The Doom Place, Inside Number Doom, K Pop Doom Hunters if they get their way, April will see Marvel Comics publish Doom 2099: Rage Of Doom by Frank Tieri and Von Randal.

DOOM 2099: RAGE OF DOOM #1

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by VON RANDAL

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 4/29

ULTRON VS. DOOM! Doctor Doom's spell didn't just annihilate his enemies – it wiped out all life on Earth, leaving even him to regret the cost. In the desolate future of DOOMED 2099, Doom discovers Ultron's buried head and risks everything to repair his time machine. But awakening a dangerously powerful machine intelligence invites new rebellion, and the path to redemption may demand a price even Doom never anticipated. "Following his return in last year's Doomed 2099 one-shot, Doom 2099's next chapter, DOOM 2099: RAGE OF DOOM #1, arrives in April. The one-shot will be written by acclaimed writer Frank Tieri, returning to continue the epic saga he set in motion in Doomed 2099, this time alongside rising star artist Von Randal (All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider). The infamous future version of Doctor Doom, who experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to his role in Marvel Rivals, embarked on a startling journey to the present in Doomed 2099—only to return to his future humbled by his past self! Having lost everything, his only hope to reverse his cruel fate and reconquer his destiny lies in the megalomaniacal machine known as ULTRON!

"Behold the battle of two of comics' all-time greatest villains!" Tieri teased. "After the shock ending to the last one shot—that Doom 2099 was responsible for wiping out his timeline and all life on Earth—fans of that book were clamoring to find out how things got that way. Well, they need wonder no more because we reveal it here in DOOM 2099: RAGE OF DOOM #1… And we've brought none other than Mr. AI terror himself, Ultron, along for the human life-ending ride! (Technically he doesn't count as life on Earth, ya know…)"

"When we rejoin Doom in our story, he's a broken man who desperately wants to amend what he's done—the only problem is he needs his time machine fixed in order to do it." Tieri continued. "Enter Ultron… but will the one-time emperor of the world get what he wants out of Hank Pym's creation? Or will Ultron add him to the list of the nonliving?"

"If there's one person who can beat Doom, it's Frank Tieri," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "He really knows how to torture poor Victor! I almost feel bad for him. And in the first one-shot, we debuted the spectacular talents of illustrators Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar. This time we spotlight another great new artist, Von Randal." With covers from Junggeun Yoon, Derrick Chew and Peach Momoko.

