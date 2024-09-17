Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: New Champions, new warriors

New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli finally confirmed after m any months by Marvel Comic for January 2025.

At San Diego Comic-Con back in July, Bleeding Cool reported on a new teen superhero comic book series being teased by Marvel Comics. No one else mentioned it. We followed it up a little, but nothing. Well, they are talking about it now. Despite the subhead "change the world", it's not New Warriors. Instead it's been revealed as New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli.

"Last year, fans were introduced to all-new heroes inspired by Marvel icons in the hit New Champions Variant Cover series. Since then, readers have been eager for them to make their in-universe debuts, and after a few popped up in various titles over the last few months, they'll explode onto the page in their very own ongoing series.

"The group begins with Liberty, Hellrune, Moon Squire, and Cadet Marvel, but will expand quickly over the first arc of the series as more New Champions answer the call! But not all are destined to be heroes and some have dark connections to established Marvel lore that could spell disaster for the fledging team before they can get off the ground. Each New Champion has a story to tell, and together, they have a world to change! Mystery, action, and drama awaits as Marvel Comics' next beloved teen super hero team assembles!

"What do four kids whose lives were derailed by Hydra, Scarlet Witch's mysterious protégé, a cursed roller derby jammer and a Wakandan runaway have in common? Not much! But when Hellrune's mysterious powers activate to bring them together, they'll have to learn how to work as a team quickly—or face the wrath of the Cult of Hela!

"As soon as I saw the New Champions variants, my mind started racing dreaming up possible origins and powers and codenames for these imagined sidekicks," Foxe explained. "Reverse-engineering the cast from the covers was unlike any other creative process I've ever been involved in, and I'm beyond stoked to debut a whole new class of Marvel heroes (and a few villains!) in NEW CHAMPIONS alongside Ivan Fiorelli, who makes each and every one of these new additions feel like they've been part of the fabric of the universe all along."

"I'm really looking forward to diving into New Champions!" Fiorelli said. "What really excites me about this project is the opportunity to bring fresh faces into the Marvel Universe, and explore something completely new. These young heroes have their own stories to tell, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they'll grow and evolve visually as the series unfolds. I hope readers will enjoy reading our pages as much as I will enjoy illustrating them!"

"I've been dying to write a teen hero team my whole career—it's the time in everyone's life when we're figuring out who we really are, and adding Norse magic or jet-powered punches or accidental hell portals to that search for identity is a recipe for storytelling gold," Foxe added.