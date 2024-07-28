Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Luciano Vecchio, new warriors, sdcc

Is Marvel Launching A New New Warriors In 2025 From Luciano Vecchio?

Is Marvel Launching a New New Warriors In 2025 from Luciano Vecchio? And what about the 2020 New Warriors he drew that got cancelled?

In 2020, Marvel Comics planned to publish New Warriors, a five-issue mini-series written by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert writer and producer Daniel Kibblesmith. and drawn by Luciano Vecchio and RB Silva. The team was to be made up of all-new heroes with a diverse range of backgrounds, including two called Safespace and Snowflake. For some outrage grifters this was the worst thing in the world Marvel had ever published, even though no one had read it, as Marvel never actually published it, as the pandemic hit. A video trailer for the comic from Marvel was been downvoted half a million times as opposed to seven thousand upvotes. Naturally, there were dozens of YouTube videos from the usual suspects mocking the very existence of this comic and blaming all of the industry's ills on it, and reached an apogee on The Joe Rogan Experience TV show in a section labelled 'Joe Rogan Learns About the Most SJW Comic Book Ever Made' racking up another million views on YouTube alone. No one seemed to consider that the comic, pitting the old New Warriors against the new, Gen X trying to teach Gen Z, was meant to be a comedy, a generational clash. But as a result of the reaction it was never published. Marvel moves on.

But this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, at the Diamond retail lunch, Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski showed off this promotional work by Luciano Vecchio for a brand new team of young superheroes for 2025.

Twelve characters, I know nine of them, Kid Juggernaut, Spider-Boy, Cadet Marvel, Hellrune, Moon Squire, Liberty, Coal Tiger, Moon Squire, Fantasma

But it is also worth noting that "Change The World" used to be a phrase associated with the nineties New Warriors. And that famous first issue cover by Mark Bagley… looks rather familiar.

Itself a take on another comic, and a classic example of a publisher taking a team name of a much-loved superhero comic, even if no one had been buying it for years, recreated by a marketing department at Marvel trying to appeal to a non-existent audience that they will fail to reach.

A previous team of all-American heroes, one kept as a token, Cyclops, but pushed to the back of the group, and then introduced characters from Japan and Germany – countries that the USA was at war with only thirty years ago, added a Russian, from the Cold War, a Canadian given universal healthcare powers and taken the powers associated with Norweigan Aryan gods of thunder and given it to a black woman. And a Native American because Normal Americans just aren't good enough. Sorry, I got diverted. Back to these folk.

Are these the New Warriors? Or the New New Warriors? Is Luciano Vecchio finally get to do the New Warriors that he was denied in 2020? Just something that no one will mistake for a serious version of an intended joke? We shall see, I don't want to underestimate anyone's susceptibility to outrage grift…

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con again this year, which allows comic book publishers to present upcoming projects to comic book store owners and employees who have made the trip to the show, and sometimes pick up some swag on the way, Watch those eBay listings in the next coming hours, there may be quite a few items worth picking up, and for retailers it can sometimes pay for the cost of coming to the show. There is plenty more coverage to come on Bleeding Cool it seems. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!