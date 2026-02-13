Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction, The Joker

Matt Fraction Talks About The Joker, Tim Drake & Going For Batman #100

Matt Fraction talks about The Joker, Tim Drake and going for Batman #100 at DC Comics with issue 7 coming up...

Matt Fraction has been talking about his current plans for Batman, the Joker and Tim Drake's Robin in the current Batman ongoing comic book from DC Comics on the Comic Book Club Podcast…

Matt Fraction has described a radical new take on the Joker, building on the experimental setup seen at the end of Batman #6, where the Joker appears shaved, hooked up to cords in a recovery tank, stripped of familiar elements. He emphasised creating a version that challenges both Batman and readers: "we've taken away quite a lot from him as we'll be seeing in issue seven," doing a Joker that he didn't have answers to, and altering his dynamic with Batman in unpredictable ways. "I just want to do something different that excites me."

Know when to fold 'em

The standout moment? As previously mentioned, there's a massive visual set piece in Batman #7. Fraction excitedly revealed, "There's a four-page fold-out. … You get to go inside Joker's brain and see what it looks like in there for four beautiful fold-out pages."

He called it one of Jorge Jiménez's most impressive feats yet, pitched after strong early sales as a "way to visually get through a lot of story", a"statement piece", and an "opportunity to do something really cool." His modular design allows the fold-out to advance the story visually, bypassing traditional panels for an immersive dive into the Joker's psyche. "If we're going to ask for a favour, let's see something Jorge has never done before, let's take the most talented ascendant superstar in comics and do something new."

Fraction laughed about production hurdles, but he was well ahead on this book, as he discovered at a Writers Retreat last year that when everyone was talking about March, he was the one who thought it was March 2027. So he was able to ask about a foldout long in advance, including researching printer capabilities for the extra weight of the paper, but the result promises to be a highlight of the Blood & Money arc kicking off in #7.

And what about Tim Drake?

Fraction also addressed fan concern and excitement surrounding Tim Drake, who steps away from the Robin mantle in Batman #6 for a much-needed personal break. The decision stems from Tim's relationship with Bernard Dowd, the toll of vigilante life, and a desire for normalcy. Fraction explained the emotional core: Tim confesses to Batman about being in love, prompting a stunned reaction from Bruce, while Bernard directly calls out the dangers to Bruce. Fraction stressed this isn't a permanent exit but an earned pause, "he had earned a happy sabbatical", crafted with input from editors to feel authentic. Looking ahead, he signalled brighter days for the character. "When the Drake Break ends, and it's Tim time again… not just a thing that happens off panel… it just deserves more… when it happens it's going to happen not as a B-plot or a C-plot."Fraction expressed genuine affection for writing Tim, noting he has "plans" that could include a solo title or expanded spotlight, ensuring the return feels earned and substantial. Perhaps most telling was Fraction's sheer creative joy with the series. Reflecting on his career, spanning Marvel hits like Hawkeye and indie successes, he contrasted this experience sharply. "It's the first book I've ever written where I'm never out of ideas… if I'm like, 'Huh, what should we do now?' Literally just pick up that Batman comic, and there's something cool in it."

He went further, declaring he could sustain the run indefinitely: "I could do 100 issues easy." Unlike his 68-issue Iron Man stint, where ideas eventually dried up, he cites Batman's rich history and elasticity as fuelling endless inspiration. Fraction admitted initial intimidation at the project's scale, "I didn't understand how big it was going to be", but now calls it "magical," crediting Jiménez's art, rising sales, "our numbers are going up", with even DC saying they didn'r expect that and emphasises DC's support for the freedom to reinstate fun elements like the Batmobile, gadgets, and a pragmatic yet hopeful Batman. As Batman #7 approaches with its Joker bombshell and the promise of Tim's eventual comeback, will Matt make it to the full One Hundred?

BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

