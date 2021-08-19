Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Ross Launch YA Image Series with Soundtrack

Matthew Rosenberg is working with Tyler Ross again on What's the Furthest Place From Here?, a post-apocalyptic coming-of-age graphic novel with an original soundtrack. The book will be published by Image Comics in November. When you're a teenager living in a post-apocalyptic world, the most important thing in your life is your record collection. Each Issue will have an exclusive vinyl single. This all new series sees this creative duo move to Image Comics and follows up the tease of something new from the team at the publisher's Image Expo.

Matthew Rosenberg said, "We knew whatever we did after 4 Kids would have to be something ambitious and crazy, but we also needed it to feel like something that only Tyler and I could make. I feel like we really accomplished all of that here."

The world has ended. Now all that remains are gangs of children living among the ruins. But Sid believes there must be something more out there. When she disappears into the wastelands her gang will risk everything to bring her home. A story about the things that matter most- Your survival, your loved ones, and your record collection.

Artist and co-creator Tyler Boss continued, "Matt and I really wanted to get outside of our comfort zone with this book and build it in a new and (hopefully) exciting way. Part of that was being unafraid to try something different and the other part was having a partner in Image who believed in us. Couldn't be happier to have our weird little big book's home be with Image."

What's the Furthest Place From Here? is an all-new series kicking off with a triple-sized first issue this November. There will also be a 'deluxe' version that comes with an exclusive vinyl single featuring all-new music from Blake Schwarzenbach of Jawbreaker and Jets to Brazil, and Joyce Manor. These singles will be pressed in limited quantities, with comic shops to be the exclusive source for securing a copy, and each subsequent issue will also have a deluxe option with a new and exclusive accompanying single, with the lineup to be announced alongside the preorder window.

The first issue is solicited in the September dated Diamond PREVIEWS catalog and will be priced at $4.99 for one four special variant covers, and $14.99 with an exclusive cover and the accompanying vinyl single. Reserve your copy with your favorite local comic shop today, and follow creators Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss, along with Image Comics for upcoming announcements around special covers and artists contributing to the soundtrack!