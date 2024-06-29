Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Carmen Carnero, Eve L. Ewing, exceptional x-men, from the ashes

Meet Bronze From Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L Ewing & Carmen Carnero

Meet Bronze for the first time from Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L Ewing & Carmen Carnero, with Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost, Axo and Melee

Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost lead the new X-Men team, in Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen, one of the three core series of the X-Men's upcoming From the Ashes era. And we have the first look inside the series. As we meet Bronze for the first time…

"EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN begins with Kitty trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. After the actions she took during FALL OF X, Kitty craves normalcy and takes a job as a regular-degular bartender. She's definitely NOT getting ready to head up an all-new team of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. Let's see how long it lasts… "

"The series will introduce three all-new mutants who turn to Kitty and Emma for help with their emerging gifts: the metallic and whip-wielding Bronze, the emotion-stirring Axo, and the stealth-skilled fighter Melee. Under Kitty and Emma's tutelage, they'll learn not just how to survive—but to thrive! But Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost haven't always seen eye-to-eye, and they'll also have lessons to teach each other, as they take up the call once more—for the children!"

"Longtime fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories—good and bad—of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis."

"The story Eve brought up really hooked me from the beginning," Carnero said. "I found it very interesting to see Kitty away from the X-Men and trying to live a normal life in Chicago, but finding herself with young mutants who have to deal with this post-Krakoa world and Emma Frost's plans." Ewing said, "I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here.""Regarding the young mutants, I think the whole team fell in love with all three of them," Carnero added. "I love that they are such opposites. Eve had very clear personalities, hobbies, musical tastes, how they feel… And when it came to designing them, it all developed naturally, and the whole team had a clear vision of what their final looks would be. I can't wait for readers to meet them."

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

BRONZE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

BRONZE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN!

After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

