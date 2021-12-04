Mela Rogers Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, Love Light, to Henry Holt

Love Light by Mela Rogers, is a debut YA graphic novel set in a world where a beacon of light connects each person's heart to their soulmate's; Meredith's parents are Light fanatics, so she is shocked when she falls for a girl who is not her soulmate, and when she meets her actual soulmate, Meredith must choose between her faith and her first love.

Mela Rogers is a comics artist and illustrator, with a BFA in Sequential Art from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She tweeted the news, saying "hoooorayy news is out!! Love Light is getting published! so grateful for all the support ive received to get here, especially @chelseberly and @chidiaqian !! can't wait to share more of Meredith and Casey with everyone :')" Dana Chidiac at Henry Holt has bought world rights to Love Light and publication is set for the winter of 2025. Mela Rogers' agent Chelsea Eberly at Greenhouse Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.

Greenhouse is a transatlantic literary agency which represents authors writing books for children and young adults. They state that their vision is to "work with clients in as full a way as possible, so if our authors diversify into other markets, we are often able to represent that work too. With an emphasis on working creatively with our clients, Greenhouse can help authors develop their voice and craft – and then be their advocate and partner through the publishing process and beyond.

We believe young people deserve great books. Greenhouse seeks talented authors who are ready to put down roots. If you have a passion for excellence and a great story to tell, we look forward to hearing from you."