Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 Get 3rd Printings From Boom

It is time for Boom Studios to send certain comic books back to the printers, as Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 go to third printings, the second issues get second printings, and there is also more printings for We Only Find Them When They're Dead.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 3RD PTG

OCT208392

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE- but who is the NEW Green Ranger and are they friend… or foe? Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna send the Mighty Morphin team on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation – one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes! But even if the Mighty Morphin team can all find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon's past! The next big epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike. In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 07, 2020 SRP: $4.99

POWER RANGERS #1 3RD PTG

OCT209148

(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Francesco Mortarino

Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE – And Only Lord Drakkon, Their Greatest Enemy, Can Save Them! Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) reveal a new cosmic threat that only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers – Jason, Trini and Zack – can hope to defeat! But their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?! Zordon forbids the Omega Rangers from contacting Drakkon, so if they want to save the universe then they'll have to go rogue – and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies. The next big Power Rangers epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 07, 2020

POWER RANGERS #2 2ND PTG

OCT209149

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Dan Mora

Two New Series. Two New Teams. The UNLIMITED POWER ERA continues as the Power Rangers betray Zordon! A new cosmic threat is here and the all-new Power Rangers team will put it all on the line to stop it, even if it means trusting their mortal enemy Lord Drakkon. But as the new threat launches its first offensive against the Power Rangers, the question remains – will Drakkon act as friend or foe? After all, Drakkon always has a plan…In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #3 2ND PTG

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II are trapped in warp space, as they're pursued by the mysterious government agent Richter. They have two choices – drop out of warp speed and risk being destroyed by Richter or stay in warp until their engines explode from overheating. Who will survive long enough to discover a living God?

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #4 2ND PTG

OCT209150

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

The final showdown between Malik and Richter has begun on the surface of the God they've discovered. But will Malik survive long enough to find a living God – or has he doomed his crew to an unimaginable fate? In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99