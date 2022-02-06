Mighty Morphin #16 Preview: Old Habits Die Hard

In this preview of the penultimate chapter of the Eltarian War in Mighty Morphin #16, some people just can't let go of things that happened centuries ago. Like, just get over it, guys! What kind of message does this send to all the young powerbronies out there?! Check out the preview below.
MIGHTY MORPHIN #16
BOOM! STUDIOS
DEC210829
DEC210830 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99
DEC210834 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MIGYEONG – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee
THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE ELTARIAN WAR!
In the aftermath of the battle, the ideologies of Lord Zedd and Zordon clash, despite a moment of mercy.
As the Eltarian War approaches its end, long-awaited emotional resolutions will launch both Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers into the future, but the relationship between two Rangers takes a turn that neither may recover from.
In Shops: 2/9/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for DEC210830 MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Eleonora Carlini, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for DEC210834 MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MIGYEONG, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Jo Migyeong, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210829 Mighty Morphin #16, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.