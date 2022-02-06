Mighty Morphin #16 Preview: Old Habits Die Hard

In this preview of the penultimate chapter of the Eltarian War in Mighty Morphin #16, some people just can't let go of things that happened centuries ago. Like, just get over it, guys! What kind of message does this send to all the young powerbronies out there?! Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #16

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC210829

DEC210830 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99

DEC210834 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR MIGYEONG – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE ELTARIAN WAR!

In the aftermath of the battle, the ideologies of Lord Zedd and Zordon clash, despite a moment of mercy.

As the Eltarian War approaches its end, long-awaited emotional resolutions will launch both Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers into the future, but the relationship between two Rangers takes a turn that neither may recover from.

In Shops: 2/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

