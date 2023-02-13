Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105 Preview: Failing the Alpha Test Alpha-1 makes easy work of the Power Rangers in this preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105, in stores Wednesday from BOOM! Studios.

This week, we take a look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105, out this Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. In this preview, Alpha-1 makes easy work of the Power Rangers. As usual, I'm paired with Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to get its thoughts on the preview. I'm warning you, LOLtron, no trying to take over the world this time. So, what do you think?

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #105

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC220377

DEC220378 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #105 CVR B GANUCHEAU – $3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

New players are added to the board as the Power Rangers continue their frantic search for their missing Green Ranger. Meanwhile, the Omega Rangers have encountered perils of their own… In a perilous hunt for THE DEATH RANGER, is help from one of the Power Rangers' most twisted enemies the advantage they need, or are they being led into a trap?

In Shops: 2/15/2023

SRP: $3.99

